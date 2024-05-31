Super-pricey Lightweight wheels make DT Swiss' new gravel offering look like a bargain, pink seatpads, pink sunglasses and a retro saddle

New Lightweight wheels that cost as much as a WorldTour bike, Giro fever continues and a '70s saddle makes a comeback

Product news 31 May 24
(Image credit: Lightweight / DT Swiss / Teosport/ San Marco)
Jump to category:
Paul Norman
By
published

We’ve got some new wheels for the deep-of-pocket this week. If you’re sticking to the road, may we suggest the latest wheels from Lightweight, which manage to shed 130g from their predecessors? Yours for just £8,799/$10,895.

If you prefer gravel, DT Swiss has two new rim profiles to suit your riding style, each of which is lighter and more aero than its predecessor. A little less expensive than Lightweight’s offering, but still pretty eye-watering for a wheelset that’s going to take a hammering.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman
Paul Norman

Paul started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2015, covering cycling tech, new bikes and product testing. Since then, he’s reviewed hundreds of bikes and thousands of other pieces of cycling equipment for the magazine and the Cycling Weekly website.

He’s been cycling for a lot longer than that though and his travels by bike have taken him all around Europe and to California. He’s been riding gravel since before gravel bikes existed too, riding a cyclocross bike through the Chilterns and along the South Downs.

Latest