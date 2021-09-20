Team Ineos Grenadiers move to disc brakes ahead of Paris-Roubaix

Team Ineos Grenadiers will be switching to the disc brake Pinarello Dogma F for tomorrow’s GP de Denain – a first for the British registered World Tour team.

With Paris-Roubaix just around the corner on October 3, the GP de Denain in Northern France is being treated by the team as a testbed for the tech.

Ineos Grenadiers will be the last World Tour team to make the switch to discs, meaning this may well mark the end for rim brakes in the pro peloton.

“We are always looking at ways to improve our kit, technology and bike setup to ensure the riders have the very best options that are available,” said Carsten Jeppsen, the team’s Head of Technical Partners

“Our relationship with Pinarello has always been grounded in a love of racing and innovation, and their work on the Dogma F Disc should enable our riders to race to their maximum.

“Working closely with Pinarello and Shimano, we will continue to develop the all-round disc package, optimising weight, the integration across Dura-Ace, and improvements in the quick release system.”

It seems there have been supply issues, as these are the rotors and calipers from the previous generation of Dura-Ace. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers )

When the Pinarello Dogma F launched back in June of this year, we were told that Ineos Grenadiers would be riding the rim brake version until at least the end of the 2021 season.

But Fausto Pinarello has now said: “I’ve been convinced about disc brakes since I started riding them myself and I’m happy the team is going to race on them in the final part of this season.”

The Dogma F disc frame and fork are claimed to be 7.3 per cent faster than the Dogma F rim, while an updated ‘frame kit’ is said to have shaved 256g off the weight of the fully built bike.

While Shimano is still offering a rim brake version of its new 12-speed Dura-Ace R9200 groupset, Ineos Grenadiers had yet to make the switch. It seems the team’s first official experience of the new release will be of the disc version.