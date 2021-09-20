Team Ineos Grenadiers move to disc brakes ahead of Paris-Roubaix
The last World Tour team still using rim brakes will make the switch to discs for the GP de Denain tomorrow
By Stefan Abram
Team Ineos Grenadiers will be switching to the disc brake Pinarello Dogma F for tomorrow’s GP de Denain – a first for the British registered World Tour team.
With Paris-Roubaix just around the corner on October 3, the GP de Denain in Northern France is being treated by the team as a testbed for the tech.
Ineos Grenadiers will be the last World Tour team to make the switch to discs, meaning this may well mark the end for rim brakes in the pro peloton.
“We are always looking at ways to improve our kit, technology and bike setup to ensure the riders have the very best options that are available,” said Carsten Jeppsen, the team’s Head of Technical Partners
“Our relationship with Pinarello has always been grounded in a love of racing and innovation, and their work on the Dogma F Disc should enable our riders to race to their maximum.
“Working closely with Pinarello and Shimano, we will continue to develop the all-round disc package, optimising weight, the integration across Dura-Ace, and improvements in the quick release system.”
When the Pinarello Dogma F launched back in June of this year, we were told that Ineos Grenadiers would be riding the rim brake version until at least the end of the 2021 season.
But Fausto Pinarello has now said: “I’ve been convinced about disc brakes since I started riding them myself and I’m happy the team is going to race on them in the final part of this season.”
The Dogma F disc frame and fork are claimed to be 7.3 per cent faster than the Dogma F rim, while an updated ‘frame kit’ is said to have shaved 256g off the weight of the fully built bike.
While Shimano is still offering a rim brake version of its new 12-speed Dura-Ace R9200 groupset, Ineos Grenadiers had yet to make the switch. It seems the team’s first official experience of the new release will be of the disc version.
Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.
Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20. Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually, to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
Magnus Sheffield says he thinks Ineos Grenadiers 'will rise to the top again' as he joins British WorldTour squad
The American rider managed a solid tenth place at the under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘More than a bike rider’ - Danish winner of Worlds under-23 time trial pays tribute to Chris Anker Sørensen
Johan Price Pejtersen dedicated his win to Sørensen following the death of his well-respected compatriot
By Alex Ballinger •