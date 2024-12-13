Tech of the week: Van Rysel releases an aero bike (quelle surprise!) plus a superlight carbon crankset from FSA, a long top tube bag from Tailfin and tyre liners from Zefal

The RCR-F aero bike will be ridden by the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team in 2025, but will it create headlines like the RCR?

Van Rysel RCR-F aero race bike
(Image credit: Van Rysel)
Aero race bikes are quite the thing these days. While some manufacturers have chosen to put their eggs in one basket, making an aerodynamically enhanced race bike that’s used across all races and stages by the sponsored professionals, some have opted to tread a more traditional route, making a dedicated machine for the flatter stages, that sits alongside something for when the road points upwards. Colnago just announced the release of its first aero bike in years, one that will be used by Pogacar and his UAE crew in the season ahead. And now we have Van Rysel following suit; its RCR-F aero bike will give the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team an additional option to the RCR, which it raced with a great deal of success last year.

One bike? More bikes? Who knows the answer but my feeling is great bike racers will win regardless. But it’s fun to see the differing approaches nonetheless.

