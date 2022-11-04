Top picks from Wiggle's early Black Friday sale: dhb, Castelli, Vitus, Wahoo

This year's Black Friday is now only a matter of weeks away, but cycling deals at Wiggle have started already.

Whether you're looking for a new road or gravel bike, wanting to upgrade your training tech or need to build your winter cycling wardrobe before the colder temperatures really kick in, Wiggle has you covered - and to help you in your search we've selected a few of our favorite deals.

We've chosen products available in both the US and UK, so cyclists in both regions can benefit from Wiggle's early Black Friday deals.

Early Black Friday Clothing Deals US

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha RoS 2 jacket The vagaries of winter weather means you’re likely to experience cold, wet and windy conditions, sometimes all in one ride. When it comes to protection against these elements, we like Castelli’s Alpha RoS 2 Jacket. Thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric and sealed seams it keeps you warm and dry while the two-layer construction means you can better regulate your body’s temperature during hard efforts. View deal at Wiggle: Was $359.99 - $392.60, now $188.00 - $261.00 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Bib Shorts Above all else, a good pair of bib shorts need to be comfortable and dhb has equipped its Classic bibs with Action 205 spandex that aids freedom of movement while also delivering some compression to help tired muscles. As for the pad, it features a central pressure relief channel and a top sheet to aid moisture transfer. Other features include mesh straps for breathability and reflective logos to help keep you seen. View deal at Wiggle: Was $75.00, now $37.00 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof gloves We like the Cloudburst gloves’ blend of maximum protection with minimal bulk. They’re both waterproof and windproof but still lightweight and streamlined enough to allow for a good grip on the bars and easy gear shifts. Other notable features include touchscreen compatibility and reflective graphics for low-light conditions. View deal at Wiggle: Was $83.99, now $31.00 (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday Bike Deals US

(opens in new tab) Ridley Kanzo Fast Rival1 HD Gravel Bike The Kanzo is fast by name and nature. It has the wide tire clearance, equipped here with 40mm WTB Ventures, and a 1x SRAM drivechain, that you’d expect to see on a gravel bike. In addition you also get a carbon frameset that’s been aerodynamically optimized, making the Kanzo an ideal choice for gravel races as well as road miles. View deal at Wiggle: Was $3,964, now $3,568 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut AL 1 2X Gravel Bike Rondo’s Ruut AL 1 is a versatile gravel bike that’s equipped for both gravel racing and bikepacking. The lightweight aluminum frame is well-suited for long and fast rides, as is the Shimano GRX 2x groupset, that provides plenty of range for a variety of terrain. However, it’s equipped with plenty of mounts for bags, racks and fenders for off-road adventures. View deal at Wiggle: Was $2,730, now $1,843 (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday Training Tech Deals US

(opens in new tab) 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 power meter (Shimano compatible) The Shimano-compatible 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 power meter (non-drive side crank arm) has plenty going for it. Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, it delivers readings to within +/- 1%, sending riding data to your head unit or mobile and can be used in conjunction with a range of third-party indoor training apps. Battery life is impressive too, with over 100 hours from a single coin cell. View deal at Wiggle: Was $389.90, now $291.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer Elite’s Directo Smart trainer is an ideal companion for your winter training plans. It delivers 1400 watt power output at 40km per hour while also replicating gradients of up to 14%. Power readings are accurate to +/- 2%, while its Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility allows you to send more data to your cycling computer and phone as well as connect to training apps, such as Zwift and TrainerRoad. View deal at Wiggle: Was $929.95, now $468.99 (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday Clothing Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Castelli Alpha RoS 2 jacket Castelli’s Alpha RoS 2 jacket offers protection against a range of winter conditions. The double-layer Alpha construction separates the wind and water layer from the insulation layer so you won’t overheat, while taped seams, double-layered cuffs and a waterproof zip help to keep the worst of the weather at bay. Other features include three back pockets with laser cut drain holes and a raw edge waist. If there is one jacket to rule them all, this might just be it. View deal at Wiggle: Was £320, now £176 - £256.00 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Bib Shorts A no-nonsense bib shorts, this classic offering from dhb has all the features you need and none you don’t. The bib straps are made from breathable mesh, while the shorts use a lycra that delivers plenty of stretch. The pad is designed to both relieve pressure and remove moisture, making the shorts ideal for club runs, a hilly sportive or the daily commute to work. View deal at Wiggle: Was £60, now £30 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GripGrab Cloudburst Waterproof gloves Finding a winter glove that offers reliable protection against the wet and cold without being overly bulky isn’t easy. GribGrab’s Cloudburst achieves this, with a lightweight, low-bulk silhouette that’s still fully water and windproof. Other details include gel padding for increased comfort and touchscreen compatible fingertips. View deal at Wiggle: Was £71.95, now £28.78 (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday Bike Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Vitus ZX 1 Evo road bike Vitus is almost a byword for good value bikes, and its ZX-1 EVO road bike is no exception. Here you get a full carbon monocoque frameset, complete with aero tubing, integrated cockpit and internal cable routing that adds up to a 45% reduction in drag compared to the previous model, alongside SRAM’s wireless Rival eTap AXS groupset with hydraulic disc brakes. Together it makes for a fast and capable race bike at a price that’s hard to beat. View deal at Wiggle: Was £3,899.99, now £2,729.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut AL 1 2X Gravel Bike Rondo’s Ruut AL 1 is an accomplished all-rounder. With a lightweight aluminium frame and carbon fork and a wide-range 2x Shimano GRX groupset it’s ready for gravel riding and racing. But thanks to the multitude of bosses, that include mounts for a rear rack and mudguards, it’s also able to pull double-duty as both an off-road tourer and a commuter. View deal at Wiggle: Was £2,099.99, now £1,399.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Ridley Kanzo Fast Rival1 HD Gravel Bike Equipped with a full carbon frameset, SRAM’s ever-reliable Rival 1 groupset complete with hydraulic disc brakes, and WTB Venture tyres in a 40mm width, the Kanzo Fast HD is ready for long and fast gravel rides. But it’s also a versatile machine, with the aero tube profiles and comfortable geometry making it perfectly at home on tarmac. View deal at Wiggle: Was £3,248.99, now £2,924.99 (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday Training Tech Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS computer At Cycling Weekly we rate the Edge 1030 Plus highly. It combines an easy-to-use touchscreen with impressive battery life and a host of navigational and training features. Highlights include ClimbPro, which helps you manage your effort on long climbs by providing ascent and gradient data, and ‘pinch and zoom’ mapping. View deal at Wiggle: Was £519.99, now £349.99 (opens in new tab)