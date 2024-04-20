Undercover Mechanic: Contrary to popular belief, the bike industry is not collapsing - but disinformation is rife

The overstocking amid the Covid spike is problematic, but some businesses are thriving, argues our insider

Bike shop
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Undercover Mechanic
By Undercover Mechanic
published

“The bike industry is collapsing!” is probably the impression you’d come away with, if you believed everything you heard on the internet. However, a little like Chicken Licken (who, in the popular children’s folk tale, believed the sky was falling down after an acorn fell on his head), you’d be believing something of an over exaggeration. Interestingly, most of these over-exaggerations appear to come from individuals who don’t actually work in the cycling industry. 

undercover mechanic
Undercover Mechanic

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his thoughts on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1