Woom recalls 84,000 children's bikes due to fall hazard
The stem and handlebar on the woom ORIGINAL bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control
Children's bike manufacturer woom Bikes USA, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, have announced the recall of the woom ORIGINAL balance bike due to a crash hazard. This comes after the brand received 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 minor injuries.
The stem and handlebar on the woom ORIGINAL bikes are secured to the steerer tube by a single bolt which can loosen, allowing the stem and bars to detach and cause young riders to lose control and , potentially, fall off.
Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled bikes, and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The Texan bike manufacturer also stated that it is contacting all its known purchasers directly.
This recall involves all of the woom ORIGINAL bike, model year 2018 – 2021 — some 84,000 units in total sold up until March 2022. Made from children ages 18 months through 14 years, the ORIGINAL series came in six models: woom 1, woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6. The woom 1 and woom 1 PLUS are balance bikes, woom 2 through 6 are pedal bikes. These bikes were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.
Unsure which model year you have? Look for a single silver bolt on the stem.
"Your child's safety remains our top priority," the brand states, encouraging consumers to complete their three-step solution:
For more information, contact woom Bikes USA at productsafetyUS@woom.com or 855-966-6872.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
