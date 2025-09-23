Ashlin Barry claims first medal for Team USA, as Dutchman Michiel Mouris wins in Rwanda

The US junior TT champion finishes second in junior men's time trial at Road World Championships

Young US talent Ashlin Barry finished second in the junior men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday, as Michiel Mouris of the Netherlands won.

Barry, 17, who is reigning US men's junior national time trial champion, followed Mouris out onto the course in Kigali, Rwanda, but was unable to overhaul his time. He finished just six seconds behind.

"It’s incredible to win here, and it was really, really difficult," Mouris said on television post-race. "You had the time trials the days before, I knew a lot of guys would blow up. I tried to start conservative but it was still really long to the line, a hard fight."

"It’s amazing for the whole team, it’s incredible that we both win here, and I think it says we’re with a good staff here and everything is good," Mouris said.

