Ashlin Barry claims first medal for Team USA, as Dutchman Michiel Mouris wins in Rwanda

Young US talent Ashlin Barry finished second in the junior men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday, as Michiel Mouris of the Netherlands won.

Barry, 17, who is reigning US men's junior national time trial champion, followed Mouris out onto the course in Kigali, Rwanda, but was unable to overhaul his time. He finished just six seconds behind.

Mouris, 18, completed the 22.6km course in 29:07.61, at an average speed of 46.555km/h.

Third was Seff Van Kerckhove of Belgium, who finished two further seconds behind Barry, in a tight podium. Barry's fellow American, Beckam Drake, finished in fourth, five seconds off third place, while Great Britain's Max Hinds was another five seconds further back in fifth.

"It’s incredible to win here, and it was really, really difficult," Mouris said on television post-race. "You had the time trials the days before, I knew a lot of guys would blow up. I tried to start conservative but it was still really long to the line, a hard fight."

Mouris was the second Dutch world champion of the day, after Megan Arens won the women's junior time trial by more than half a minute. Spain's Paula Ostiz finished second, with Oda Aune Gissinger of Norway in third. GB's Erin Boothman, the pre-race favourite, missed out on the podium by 11 seconds after unclipping on the final cobbled climb, and finished fifth.

"It’s amazing for the whole team, it’s incredible that we both win here, and I think it says we’re with a good staff here and everything is good," Mouris said.

"I cannot believe it, actually. It's really humbling, I don't know what to say," Arens said earlier.

More to follow...