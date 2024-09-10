Astana Qazaqstan Development rider fired for blood booster doping

Ilkhan Dostiyev was let go by the Kazakh team after admitting to CERA use

Ilkhan Dostiyev on the podium of the Tour du Rwanda
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Ilkhan Dostiyev, an Astana Qazaqstan Development Team rider, has been fired after testing positive for and admitting to using the blood booster drug CERA.

The 22-year-old finished second at the Tour du Rwanda earlier this year, behind Joe Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) and then won a stage and finished second overall at the under-23 development race the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta race in July. He tested positive after an out of competition test on 30 July.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest