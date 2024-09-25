A brutal course, an Austrian tattoo, and a win by less than a second: Australia clinch gold in World Championships mixed relay team time trial

The six riders of Australia beat Germany by .85 of a second in Zürich to win second elite race at this Worlds

Team Australia in their rainbow jerseys after winning gold
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

For a man who professed to be riding the mixed relay team time trial at the World Championships in order to get to know the course for Sunday's elite road race, Michael Matthews did a good impression of someone who really cared about Wednesday's event.

The 33-year-old squatted after the finish line, waiting for the final nations to finish their ride, waiting to find out if he was to claim an elite rainbow jersey for the first time.

