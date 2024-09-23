Jay Vine receives three stitches for head wound suffered in World Championships crash

Australian expected to compete in road race on Sunday despite injuries

Jay Vine with head wound at World Championships
(Image credit: Ed Sykes (SWPix) / Jay Vine on Instagram)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Australian cyclist Jay Vine received three stitches to his forehead after a crash in the UCI World Championships time trial left him bloodied and bruised.

The 28-year-old finished fifth in the event, won by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, crossing the line with blood pouring down his face and rips to the left side of his skinsuit, with the incident not seen on TV. Writing on Instagram afterwards, Vine said he was "gutted" and "heartbroken" by the crash.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

