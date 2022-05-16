Best of the Giro d'Italia rest day tweets: Thomas de Gendt grumpily eats pizza, Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and the Alpecin-Fenix bus gets a wash

Something to keep you occupied while there's a break in the racing

Giro d'Italia tweets
There have been a couple of quiet days at this year's Giro d'Italia, but the last two days have more than made up for it, with thrilling action around Naples and up to Blockhaus.

With the general classification finely poised going into the second week of the race, the rest of the Giro is a mouth-watering prospect. However, Monday is the second rest day of three, so we will have to wait a bit for that action to kick off.

Thanks to the power of social media, however, there are things to get you through the day off; cheers to the admins of these accounts for this. Just 24 hours to go.

1. Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and a nice view of the Mediterranean. He deserves it after nine hard stages in Hungary, Sicily, and the south of the Italian mainland

2. Alejandro Valverde delivers an important sponsor-correct message on the benefits of hydration

3. He might not have won a stage at the Giro just yet, but Biniam Girmay is having fun at his debut Grand Tour

4. I think he is having more fun on the rest day than he was on Blockhaus yesterday, however

5. Ineos Grenadiers have gone all arty for their rest day content, Blockhaus really took it out of these four

6. It might be a rest day for the riders, but it certainly isn't for the team staff, with lots of things to do. Starting with a wash of the bus, the hardest working member of the squad

7. Team DSM seem to be confused as to which race they're at, on their rest day ride they have gone to find some cobbles

8. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are sad that there is no racing on Monday. I'm not sure their riders are disappointed about this...

9. After a stage win on Saturday, you would think Thomas de Gendt would be happy to have some pizza. In this photo, however, he has an existential look while chomping on a slice

10. Simon Yates might have seen his general classification hopes end on Sunday, but at least he got to got for a cross-country ride with Davide Formolo. Picinic, anyone?

