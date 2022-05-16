Best of the Giro d'Italia rest day tweets: Thomas de Gendt grumpily eats pizza, Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and the Alpecin-Fenix bus gets a wash
Something to keep you occupied while there's a break in the racing
There have been a couple of quiet days at this year's Giro d'Italia, but the last two days have more than made up for it, with thrilling action around Naples and up to Blockhaus.
With the general classification finely poised going into the second week of the race, the rest of the Giro is a mouth-watering prospect. However, Monday is the second rest day of three, so we will have to wait a bit for that action to kick off.
Thanks to the power of social media, however, there are things to get you through the day off; cheers to the admins of these accounts for this. Just 24 hours to go.
1. Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and a nice view of the Mediterranean. He deserves it after nine hard stages in Hungary, Sicily, and the south of the Italian mainland
Comme un lundi sur un Grand Tour 🛌 💤 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/MQNruBTRjDMay 16, 2022
2. Alejandro Valverde delivers an important sponsor-correct message on the benefits of hydration
🗣🚀😌 @alejanvalverde: “Hoy, descanso en el 🇮🇹 #Giro… ¡y merecido! Importante hidratarse bien 😏”@rawsuperdrink | #YoBeboSalud pic.twitter.com/XtEkXx5JMeMay 16, 2022
3. He might not have won a stage at the Giro just yet, but Biniam Girmay is having fun at his debut Grand Tour
When you know tomorrow is finally rest day 😃 #Giro 📸 @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/jKntj8iE3HMay 15, 2022
4. I think he is having more fun on the rest day than he was on Blockhaus yesterday, however
One must ride, even on a rest day #Giro Right, @GrmayeBiniam? pic.twitter.com/PPbq54uEhtMay 16, 2022
5. Ineos Grenadiers have gone all arty for their rest day content, Blockhaus really took it out of these four
Blockhaus portraits 🏔️📸Yesterday was an epic stage at the #Giro. How do you see the GC battle now heading into the second full week? pic.twitter.com/4LawVwKAu9May 16, 2022
6. It might be a rest day for the riders, but it certainly isn't for the team staff, with lots of things to do. Starting with a wash of the bus, the hardest working member of the squad
🇮🇹 #GiroRest day? When? 🚿🚍 pic.twitter.com/t6ifV8AftvMay 16, 2022
7. Team DSM seem to be confused as to which race they're at, on their rest day ride they have gone to find some cobbles
#Giro group ride cruising 😀 Team DSM coach @MarcelSieberg clearly misses the cobblestone action with all that excitement for some pavé 😂 pic.twitter.com/VT4OkoCtb2May 16, 2022
8. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are sad that there is no racing on Monday. I'm not sure their riders are disappointed about this...
When you look on the TV schedule and see there’s no cycling today...Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/b7hXEC2dFjMay 16, 2022
9. After a stage win on Saturday, you would think Thomas de Gendt would be happy to have some pizza. In this photo, however, he has an existential look while chomping on a slice
Enjoying some well deserved 🍕yesterday after the brutal stage to Blockhaus ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/C04tjm0jdUMay 16, 2022
10. Simon Yates might have seen his general classification hopes end on Sunday, but at least he got to got for a cross-country ride with Davide Formolo. Picinic, anyone?
Love that Davide Formolo and Simon Yates just look like they're on a lovely trip through a field here pic.twitter.com/2pQ1T0bJ3DMay 16, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
90 seconds, 12 stars: Is the Giro 2022 GC battle the most open grand tour we've seen in years?
After a reshuffling of the pack on Blockhaus, things are still tight in the battle for pink
By Adam Becket • Published
-
No time for a wheelie today: Tom Pidcock narrowly wins second mountain bike World Cup race
The 22-year-old didn't have time to pop a wheelie this time as he just pipped Vlad Dascalu to the line
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
90 seconds, 12 stars: Is the Giro 2022 GC battle the most open grand tour we've seen in years?
After a reshuffling of the pack on Blockhaus, things are still tight in the battle for pink
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Injury and heat see Simon Yates drop out of Giro d'Italia contention
Yates says he'll assess his injury after Monday's rest day
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Five talking points from stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2022
Talking points from a gruelling day of racing to Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Results from the 105th edition after stage nine
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jai Hindley triumphs in mountaintop sprint on Giro d’Italia stage nine
The Australian proved the most powerful on Blockhaus, while Juan Pedro López clung on to the race lead.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Five talking points from stage seven of the Giro d'Italia 2022
What we learned from the hardest day of the race so far
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma bounce back from Etna disappointment on the road to Potenza at Giro d'Italia
Tom Dumoulin and Koen Bouwman deliver Dutch victory on stage seven
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Koen Bouwman victorious in tightly fought Giro d'Italia 2022 stage seven
Superb Jumb-Visma teamwork leads Dutchman to his first Grand Tour stage win
By Richard Windsor • Published