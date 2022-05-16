Best of the Giro d'Italia rest day tweets: Thomas de Gendt grumpily eats pizza, Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and the Alpecin-Fenix bus gets a wash

There have been a couple of quiet days at this year's Giro d'Italia, but the last two days have more than made up for it, with thrilling action around Naples and up to Blockhaus.

With the general classification finely poised going into the second week of the race, the rest of the Giro is a mouth-watering prospect. However, Monday is the second rest day of three, so we will have to wait a bit for that action to kick off.

Thanks to the power of social media, however, there are things to get you through the day off; cheers to the admins of these accounts for this. Just 24 hours to go.

1. Lilian Calmejane has a coffee, and a nice view of the Mediterranean. He deserves it after nine hard stages in Hungary, Sicily, and the south of the Italian mainland

Comme un lundi sur un Grand Tour 🛌 💤 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/MQNruBTRjDMay 16, 2022 See more

🗣🚀😌 @alejanvalverde: “Hoy, descanso en el 🇮🇹 #Giro… ¡y merecido! Importante hidratarse bien 😏”@rawsuperdrink | #YoBeboSalud pic.twitter.com/XtEkXx5JMeMay 16, 2022 See more

3. He might not have won a stage at the Giro just yet, but Biniam Girmay is having fun at his debut Grand Tour

When you know tomorrow is finally rest day 😃 #Giro 📸 @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/jKntj8iE3HMay 15, 2022 See more

4. I think he is having more fun on the rest day than he was on Blockhaus yesterday, however

One must ride, even on a rest day #Giro Right, @GrmayeBiniam? pic.twitter.com/PPbq54uEhtMay 16, 2022 See more

5. Ineos Grenadiers have gone all arty for their rest day content, Blockhaus really took it out of these four

Blockhaus portraits 🏔️📸Yesterday was an epic stage at the #Giro. How do you see the GC battle now heading into the second full week? pic.twitter.com/4LawVwKAu9May 16, 2022 See more

6. It might be a rest day for the riders, but it certainly isn't for the team staff, with lots of things to do. Starting with a wash of the bus, the hardest working member of the squad

🇮🇹 #GiroRest day? When? 🚿🚍 pic.twitter.com/t6ifV8AftvMay 16, 2022 See more

7. Team DSM seem to be confused as to which race they're at, on their rest day ride they have gone to find some cobbles

#Giro group ride cruising 😀 Team DSM coach @MarcelSieberg clearly misses the cobblestone action with all that excitement for some pavé 😂 pic.twitter.com/VT4OkoCtb2May 16, 2022 See more

8. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are sad that there is no racing on Monday. I'm not sure their riders are disappointed about this...

When you look on the TV schedule and see there’s no cycling today...Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/b7hXEC2dFjMay 16, 2022 See more

9. After a stage win on Saturday, you would think Thomas de Gendt would be happy to have some pizza. In this photo, however, he has an existential look while chomping on a slice

Enjoying some well deserved 🍕yesterday after the brutal stage to Blockhaus ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/C04tjm0jdUMay 16, 2022 See more

10. Simon Yates might have seen his general classification hopes end on Sunday, but at least he got to got for a cross-country ride with Davide Formolo. Picinic, anyone?