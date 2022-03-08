Race page on British Cycling's site which left female riders 'exasperated and disappointed' amended as governing body seeks venue for National Masters race
British Cycling did not write the race page, and are still looking for host venue and organiser for 2022 National Women’s Masters Circuit Race Championships
The event page for the National Men's Masters Circuit Race Championship on British Cycling's website has been changed after Cycling Weekly brought criticisms to the governing body's attention.
The men's event is being held separately from the women's event this year due to circumstances around the venue, and British Cycling are working on organising the women's event.
The men's event page had been updated with a message, not written by British Cycling, titled "FOR THE ATTENTION OF WOMEN", which read: "In view of the number of you who have made contact, let me be clear - I am not organising this year's Women's Masters Championship. Nor do I know who is.
"It does give one of you the opportunity to do so. We are constrained by the fact that the Hillingdon Slipstreamers have permanent access until 1230pm. It also a very long 2 day program, with 8 separate races (excluding Women)."
Helen Bridgman, a cycling coach who also works for women's continental team CAMS-Racing, said she was not alone in feeling "exasperated and disappointed" by the tone of that message.
"I was both exasperated and disappointed when I read the original message, and I wasn't alone in that," she explained to Cycling Weekly "We've made great strides forward in women's cycling recently and it's important to keep that momentum going. With larger fields and really strong young riders coming through it's an exciting time for women's racing.
"There are few opportunities for us female vets to even out the playing field a little and race against other women in our own age categories. I really hope an organiser will come forward to put the race on and give women the race they rightfully deserve."
The page has now been updated to read: "Please note: this event is the National Masters Circuit Race Championships for Men. British Cycling are actively looking for a promoter to host the National Masters Circuit Race Championships for Women and any further enquiries can be directed to events@britishcycling.org.uk."
A spokesperson for British Cycling said on Tuesday: “We are currently working hard to identify a host venue and organiser for the 2022 National Women’s Masters Circuit Race Championships, and will announce further details as soon as we are able.
“We’d encourage anybody who is interested in supporting the event to get in contact with our team at events@britishcycling.org.uk for more information.”
The men's and women's masters circuit championships have been held together in the past, and Cycling Weekly understands that this would be British Cycling's preference. However, circumstances have meant that this year that outcome was not possible, and the organisation is working proactively to organise the women's event.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Tim Merlier takes victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico
The Alpecin-Fenix rider rode confidently to win the first bunch sprint of the race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tips for buying a used bike and what to look for in a second hand bike
With the news that Halfords will be offering second-hand bikes recently announced, our tips can help make sure you get a great deal on a used machine
By Craig Cunningham • Published
-
British Cycling announces team for the upcoming Track World Championships in Roubaix
The team includes the likes of Katie Archibald, Ethan Hayter, Neah Evans and Joe Truman
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Dan Bigham is definitely NOT the bad boy of British Cycling
'British Cycling aren’t the big evil corporation that sometimes they’re made out to be'
By Jonny Long • Published
-
WADA investigating UK Anti-Doping after allegedly allowing British Cycling to conduct own drug inquest
After a 2010 sample from a prominent rider returned trace amounts of the steroid nandralone, it is alleged UKAD allowed British Cycling to conduct their own private investigation into the matter
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Dr Richard Freeman speaks out: 'I am not a doping doctor'
Freeman continues to protest his innocence despite being found guilty by the GMC of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it was to dope a rider
By Jonny Long • Published
-
British Cycling brand Freeman guilty verdict 'extremely disturbing'
"This is a day for sober reflection," says the governing body
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'I was used as a scapegoat' says Shane Sutton after Freeman guilty verdict
Shane Sutton maintains that neither he nor Dave Brailsford knew about the testosterone order
By Jonny Long • Published
-
European Track Championships 2020: Gold and silver medals for GB as Matt Walls and women’s team sprint deliver opening night
The European Track Championships 2020 kicked off with some strong performances from British riders.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Could you be Britain’s next star at the Tokyo Paralympics?
British Cycling has officially launched the search for a new Paralympic track star.
By Alex Ballinger • Published