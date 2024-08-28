'I thought I might not have a future in the sport' - Eddie Dunbar savours Vuelta a España stage win, and good luck at last

Jayco AlUla's Irishman has endured a difficult year but is now higher than he ever has been in the sport

Eddie Dunbar on the podium after stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Eddie Dunbar appeared to not be able to believe he had done it, won, as he crossed the line of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España. The Jayco AlUla rider embraced his soigneur, then his teammate Filippo Zana, before putting his head back in his hands. His attack surprised everyone at the front of the race, but also seemingly surprised himself too.

Dunbar has had a difficult year and a half. He finished seventh at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, but the result might have been even better had he not fallen ill late in the race; he also came into the race undercooked due to a crash and required surgery in February that year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest