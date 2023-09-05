Filippo Ganna storms to time trial victory on Vuelta a España stage 10

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Filippo Ganna averaged a shade under 56kph to beat all comers in the Vuelta a España's stage 10 time trial around Valladolid.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), riding a new Specialized Shiv decked out in the rainbow bands, was second at 16sec, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) a further 19sec back. Neither managed to depose race leader Sepp Kuss, who hung on to his lead with 13th place.

"After the Giro, to try to win here also was my dream," said Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna, who said the team would continue trying to win stages.

He denied that he was out for revenge after losing out to Evenepoel at the World Championships, unsteady saying the Valladolid course had suited him perfectly.

Jumbo-Visma DS Marc Reef insisted the team still had three leaders, and that the road would decide as to who ultimately became most protected: "The high mountains are coming," he said. "At this moment in the TT Primož did the better TT, but there's still a lot to come – that's normally the terrain of Jonas [Vingegaard]. We have three leaders at this moment – we can use them all, and I think we're in a really good situation."

Sepp Kuss rode to 13th, hanging on to the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna, who set off halfway down the starting order, delivered a time trialling masterclass on a 25.8km route based on the city in northern Spain, which was mostly flat but technical in parts and with one small climb.

Ganna's time of 27:39 saw Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) ousted from the hot seat to the tune of 1:18, but with all the big GC favourites to come, the Italian was in for a long wait to find out whether the stage would be his.

By the time came for Ganna's big rivals and GC hopefuls Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) and Primoż Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to roll off the start ramp, a few riders had bettered Bissegger's time but none had come close to the Italian.

As the last act of the race unfolded, fans witnessed a ding-dong battle between Roglič and Evenepoel behind Ganna, with first Roglič and then Evenepoel taking the upper hand through the time checks. But with Evenepoel still 18sec down on Ganna with only a handful of riding minutes left, the Italian's victory was in no doubt.

Kuss remains in the red jersey, 26sec ahead of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) in second, with Evenepoel third at 1:09 having made up more than a minute on the American. Roglič jumps up to fourth, 1:36 down.