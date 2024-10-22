'Finally, you broke the world record' - Inside reaction to Mark Cavendish's historic Tour de France revealed

Mark Cavendish wins stage five of the 2024 Tour de France
"Finally, you broke the world record." These are the words Casper Cavendish greeted his dad, Mark Cavendish, with after the rider won stage five of the 2024 Tour de France, his 35th, beating Eddy Merckx's record in the process. "We knew, didn’t we," Mark Cavendish smiles as he makes it back to the team bus after all the razzmatazz a stage winner - a record-breaking one at that - has to go through.

These insights are two of many revealed in a new documentary released by his team, Astana Qazaqstan, on Tuesday, called Project 35. The film provides a look inside the team bus and car, as well as training camps, as Cavendish made history in July, and then battled to the end of the Tour, his last.

