Mark Cavendish says he has 'one' opportunity left to take another Tour de France stage win
The Manxman was left frustrated after finishing 18th on stage 10
Mark Cavendish has said that he has one more opportunity to win a Tour de France stage, after he finished disappointed again on stage 10, coming 18th.
The Astana Qazaqstan rider is in his last Tour, and broke the record for stage wins at the French Grand Tour last week, with victory last week on stage five.
A week on, and Cavendish sounded pretty downbeat about his chances of adding to the record in a spectacular manner, although there are three sprint stages left, according to the race's organisers.
Asked how many more days he could win on, he said: "One, two, one. I don't know, we'll see. We've gotta get through the mountains."
After looking so impressive in Saint-Vulbas last week, when he broke the record he shared with Eddy Merckx of 34 stage wins, the Manxman has finished 19th, 88th, and 18th in the three sprint stage wins since.
On Tuesday, Cavendish appeared to lose his lead out train in the closing kilometres, with Michael Mørkøv and Cees Bol, his Astana teammates, essentially looking over their shoulders for the 39-year-old.
While Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrated his seventh career stage win at the Tour, Cavendish was left ruing a missed opportunity, with just a few days left to make a difference. He hinted at an inquest to come.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We went how we wanted to go for 3km, but the Dutch lad from Orica [Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco AlUla] was on on his [Michael Mørkøv's] front wheel through the left corner, he lost the wheel, and he wasn't going to close it," he explained. "I had to close it, and I don't really know why the boys went, they weren't supposed to go until later. We'll have to speak about it and see what happened. It's just not like Mørkøv really. We haven't spoken about it, or analysed it."
"You have a plan, you try and go with the plan," he continued. "Things aren't going to be exactly as you want them to go. Someone has to win, a lot of people have to not win. That's bike racing, so we'll try again."
Stages 12, 13 and 16 are set to be sprint stages, but there is the small matter of the Pyrenees in between 13 and 16, and Thursday's stage follows Wednesday's hard day in the Massif Central.
Project 35 is accomplished, but 36, which looked such a possibility a week ago, is running out of time.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
100 bpm and 140 watts: How do we make Tour de France sprint days less boring?
Teams are increasingly critical of the succession of sprint stages that have few intermediate points on offer
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tadej Pogačar can do everything... except grow a moustache
The talented Slovenian might just be the best rider in the world, but he is not hirsute
By Adam Becket Published
-
100 bpm and 140 watts: How do we make Tour de France sprint days less boring?
Teams are increasingly critical of the succession of sprint stages that have few intermediate points on offer
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tadej Pogačar can do everything... except grow a moustache
The talented Slovenian might just be the best rider in the world, but he is not hirsute
By Adam Becket Published
-
Does it matter whether Jonas Vingegaard has balls at the Tour de France?
While the actual GC battle is yet to properly alight, there has been a bit of a war of words in France
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Student loans were my income': Meet the Tour de France jersey wearer who was a club cyclist 18 months ago
Little was known about Frank van den Broek even one year ago, but now he looks set to be one of the season's rising stars
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tour de France peloton reacts to a ‘vicious, brutal and slapstick’ gravel stage
Does gravel belong in the Tour de France? The jury is still out
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I think I can be proud of that' - Tom Pidcock settles for second on Tour de France gravel stage
Brit wishes he 'had a bit more racecraft like Cav' after narrowly missing out on victory from stage nine breakaway
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Sometimes you need balls to race': Remco Evenepoel annoyed by Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France tactics
"Maybe Jonas didn’t have them today," Evenepoel calls for more aggressive riding from two-time champion after enthralling stage on the gravel around Troyes
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage nine?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
By Cycling Weekly Published