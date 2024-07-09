Mark Cavendish says he has 'one' opportunity left to take another Tour de France stage win

The Manxman was left frustrated after finishing 18th on stage 10

Mark Cavendish before stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Mark Cavendish has said that he has one more opportunity to win a Tour de France stage, after he finished disappointed again on stage 10, coming 18th.

The Astana Qazaqstan rider is in his last Tour, and broke the record for stage wins at the French Grand Tour last week, with victory last week on stage five.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

