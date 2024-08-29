GB win first Paralympic silver medals through Daphne Schrager and Stephen Bate after Kadeena Cox crashes out in her final

China and Netherlands win first medals of Paralympics in Paris

Daphne Schrager at the Paralympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
last updated
Great Britain’s first cycling medal hope of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Kadeena Cox, crashed out of her final, before Daphne Schrager and Stephen Bates won GB's first silvers of the games on Thursday.

Cox, a champion at both the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Paralympics, was the fifth rider onto the track in the final of the C4-5 500m time trial, but seemed to wobble away from the start gate and crashed on the first bend. With the issue not deemed to be a mechanical one, she was not allowed to have a second go in the final. She is a four-time gold medallist across athletics and cycling.

