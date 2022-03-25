German pro Max Walscheid 'lucky to survive' being hit by car
Cofidis rider airlifted by helicopter after serious crash
German professional Max Walscheid has said he was "lucky to survive" after he was hit by a car while training.
The Cofidis rider was airlifted to hospital after the incident, but has said that he does not have "severe injuries" or broken bones.
He was out on a recovery ride near his home in Franken, Germany, when a car suddenly swerved and drove into him. He last raced the Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday, where he came fourth.
In a press release from his team, he said: "The first thing on my mind is that I was incredibly lucky to survive this accident."
He explained that the accident "completely destroyed" his bike, and that it's "beyond belief" he wasn't more severely hurt.
"I was on a quiet road, in perfect conditions. Luckily, I wasn’t going very fast, and I was at the side of the road. A car came from the opposite direction. It turned suddenly to the right, without indicating, drove at me and crashed into me. I didn’t even have time to do anything about it," Walscheid said.
"I was hit head-on," he continued. "I went up above the car and I fell a few meters away - luckily on the verge and not on the tarmac. My bike was completely destroyed, 10 metres away. People quickly came to help me - the ambulance and police as well. I was then taken to hospital and admitted to the emergency unit where they carried out scans on my whole body."
He has been kept in hospital while they give him more checks, including to his head, lungs, and heart; he was surprised to not have broken any more bones.
"I still can’t believe that I was able to come off without more severe injuries," he said. "It’s beyond belief. At the same time, it’s very tough because I was going well in the races, with good results and the potential to do more. But right now I prefer, above all, to be pleased to still be alive."
Walscheid won the GP Denain last week after coming second in the Danilith Nokere Koerse the day before, as he proved that Cofidis were right to sign him from Qhubeka-NextHash in the winter.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
London's bike hire scheme keeps breaking records
Santander Cycles have been hired more than ever before for six months in a row
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli says he needs a 'miracle' to get back on bike, after collapsing at Volta a Catalunya
Italian rider remains in hospital in Girona, four days after incident; cause behind heart problem still unknown
By Adam Becket • Published