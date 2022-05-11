Hungarian village set to honour Mark Cavendish by naming bus stop after him
Cavendish changed his bike in front of the bus stop in question, which the village of Zámoly is planning to name after the rider
A Hungarian bus stop is set to be named after Mark Cavendish, after the Manxman changed his bike in front of it during the first stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia last Friday.
It seemed like Cavendish had suffered mechanical issues, as he opted to switch bikes 90km into the 195km race from Budapest to Visegrád on the opening day of the Italian Grand Tour. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider stopped in front of a bus stop to complete this change with the team, in the small Hungarian village of Zámoly.
The bike change seemed routine enough, but Hungarian outlet Feol.hu is reporting that the bus stop where Cavendish changed his bike will be named after him, with a small sign erected in memory of the event, too.
During his career, Cavendish has won countless races, is third on the all-time list for most Grand Tour stage victories, was awarded the 2011 Sports Personality of the Year and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2011.
Despite these honours, we at Cycling Weekly aren't sure whether having a bus stop named after him in Zámoly is an accolade that tops the lot...
Perhaps what makes this piece of history stranger is the fact Cavendish finished 147th on the opening day, 5-11 back on winner Mathieu van der Poel. However, the final climb meant his chances of a strong performance was unlikely, as he saved himself for the flatter stages curated for bunch sprints.
This decision payed dividends for Cavendish on the third day, following a second-stage time trial. With the 201km race from Kaposvár to Balatonfüred, the 36-year-old put himself in perfect contention for the win as his Quick-Step teammates hit the front with just over a kilometre to go, before putting in an almost perfect lead out.
Cavendish launched his sprint around the 300m mark, any no rider could match his power as he managed to hold onto another memorable Grand Tour victory, and his first Giro stage win since 2013.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Ineos Grenadiers insist they had a 'good day' on stage four of the Giro d'Italia, amid confusing tactics
The train returned, but Pavel Sivakov was dropped on Mount Etna
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who has the most Grand Tour stage wins?
Find out who the most successful riders are when it comes to victories at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers insist they had a 'good day' on stage four of the Giro d'Italia, amid confusing tactics
The train returned, but Pavel Sivakov was dropped on Mount Etna
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Giro d'Italia 2022
The first mountain stage saw some riders drop out of contention, and some questionable tactics
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin and Jumbo-Visma left licking wounds after first Giro d'Italia mountain test
Dutchman and teammates tumble down general classification
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: The current results from the 105th edition
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Maybe we had a silent agreement' — Kämna and López share spoils on Giro d'Italia stage four
Bora-Hansgrohe's German takes stage win on Etna, while Trek-Segrafredo's Spaniard claims pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Miguel Ángel López forced to abandon Giro d'Italia on stage four
Astana-Qazaqstan rider suffering from hip injury
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage four preview: GC shakeup or stalemate on Mount Etna?
Mathieu van der Poel's third day in pink, and possibly his last
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Giro d'Italia on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published