Groupama-FDJ rider criticises race organisation at Etoile de Bessèges after bridge pile-up

Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ has slammed the race organisation of the Etoile de Bessèges on social media after the shocking crash which saw yesterday's stage neutralised.

The terrifying incident took place with approximately 24 kilometres left to race as the riders reached a pinch point on the route, caused by a small stone bridge across a ravine.

Writing on social media, Madouas sarcastically said (opens in new tab): ”Congratulations to the organisers at Etoile de Besseges! The safety of the riders above all!”

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) was fortunate to escape with “minor superficial wounds” after he was forced to cling onto the bridge to stop himself falling into the ravine below.

After the crash had initially taken place, there was a hold up of more than 25 minutes while the race organisers decided what to do. Eventually the stage was cancelled due to a lack of ambulances and medical cars to safely continue in the event of further incidents.

Thanks to some quick-thinking from Axel Laurence of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Ferron escaped further serious injury.

According to a report from Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Ferron said that the terrible incident was “all a bit of a blur”. 

"I still don't really know how it all happened. There wasn't much time to really take in what was going on," he said.

"There was a big crash as we went onto the bridge, and I was obviously caught up, but then riders came in from behind, and somehow I'm bumped out to the right onto the wall of the bridge. I'm not really sure how, but I found myself suspended off the side of it. It was a very odd situation."

"I was panicking a bit. It was a pretty worrying situation. Even if I'd fallen, it wasn't that much of a drop, but I could have hurt my ankle or a knee. I guess I was aware, from looking over my shoulder, that it wasn't much of a drop, but it's difficult to process that at the time, and stay calm,” he added. 

The incident brought back eerie memories of Remco Evenepoel’s horrendous crash at Il Lombardia in 2020, which saw the Belgian plummet into a ravine. Evenepoel fractured his pelvis and was ruled out of action for months afterwards.

Cycling Weekly has contacted the race organisers of the Etoile de Bessèges for comment.
 

