How to watch Clásica San Sebastián: Live stream the 2023 edition

The 2023 edition of the Clásica San Sebastián is shaping up to be as exciting as ever. If you don’t want to miss any of the action you’ll need to watch a Clásica San Sebastián live stream. You can follow the race on GCN+ and Discovery+ in the UK, and GCN+ and FloBikes in the US, with free-to-air options in Italy, Spain and Belgium, so make sure you know how to watch with a VPN for free from anywhere .

The hilly one-day race, which first took place in 1981, will see the men’s peloton return to the Basque country less than a month after the region hosted the Grand Depart at this year’s Tour de France.

As a rule, the Clásica San Sebastián tends to favour climbers and puncheurs, with recent winners including Julian Alaphilippe, Michał Kwiatkowski, Neilson Powless and Remco Evenepeol. EF Education’s Powless is due to ride this year as are both Alaphilippe and Evenepoel, offering Soudal-Quickstep an interesting 1-2 punch combination. Evenpoel, who won last year and in 2019, will be looking to join Spain’s Marino Lejarreta as the only three-time winners of the race. Given his recent history in the race he’ll likely start as favourite.

Other riders who could well be in contention include Simon Yates, fresh off an impressive fourth place finish at Le Tour, Tiesj Benoot, who finished third in the 2022 edition and Michael Woods, who picked up a win on stage nine of this year’s Tour de France. Expect Basque riders to feature prominently too, with the likes of Pello Bilbao, Mikel Landa and Alex Aranburu all penciled in to race.

This year’s 230km route takes in one more climb than last year’s parcours, making for a total of seven categorized climbs. These include the Cat 1 Erlatz (4km at 10.4%) and Jalzkibel (6.9km at 6.1%). It all adds up to an unrelenting race profile profile that will surely take no prisoners and Clásica San Sebastián live streams are the best place to watch it all unfold. There are several services broadcasting Clásica San Sebastián live streams around the world. Below we explain everything you need to know about keeping up with the race in 2023.

Watch Clásica San Sebastián live stream in the UK

Clásica San Sebastián live streams will available in the UK courtesy of GCN+ and Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

Access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, for Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, the Entertainment and Sports pass is available for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you're abroad, meanwhile, you can download and install a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Clásica San Sebastián live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re away from home for the 2023 Clásica San Sebastián, you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the Clásica San Sebastián, live streaming the race is still an option – all you have to do is download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Watch Clásica San Sebastián live stream free in Belgium, Italy and Spain

Lucky viewers in Belgium, Italy and Spain have the opportunity to watch a Clásica San Sebastián live stream FOR FREE. If you tune into VRT in Belgium, RAI Play in Italy and RTVE in Spain.

Watch Clásica San Sebastián 2023 live stream in US, Canada and Australia

In the US you have a couple of Clásica San Sebastián live stream options, as the race is available on both GCN+ and FloBikes.

A subscription to GCN+ costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while a year of FloBikes will cost you $149.99.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching Clásica San Sebastián live stream on FloBikes. An annual subscription costs $150 (CAD).

Australian viewers, meanwhile, can follow the action on GCN+. The service costs $15.99 (AUD) per month or $64.99 per year.

