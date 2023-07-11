How to watch Tour de France stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream the action

Sunday’s summit finish on the iconic Puy de Dôme didn’t disappoint. The Canadian climber Michael Woods captured his first ever Tour de France stage as he caught and then passed fellow breakaway rider Matteo Jorgenson on the steepest section of the Hors Categorie climb, with the American eventually having to settle for fourth. The General Classification race exploded too. Tadej Pogačar gained a few more seconds back on Jonas Vingegaard, as he attacked from a select group with around 1.6km to the finish. The Dane however did enough to stay in yellow as they headed into the first rest day.

Stages 10, 11 and 12 could well shake up the race for the Maillot Jaune yet further, while presenting opportunities for stage hunters, breakaway specialists and sprinters, too. The first stage following a rest day is always interesting, and Tuesday’s passage through the Chaîne des Puys will test the legs of all involved. For those who've recovered well it’s a chance for glory, with the hilly stage suited to punchy climbers such as Julian Alaphilippe. Could the French favourite restore some pride for his Soudal-Quickstep squad with a much needed stage victory?

Stage 11 should come down to a bunch sprint, especially given the paucity of chances for the fast men after this 179km route to Moulins. The finish is 1300 metres of straight road after a day of undulations.

The punchers will likely be in action again on stage 12. The 169km route from Roanne to Belleville en Beaujolais packs in five climbs and again looks ideally suited to stage hunters. With the first climb coming just 20kms in, expect full gas racing from the flag drop as the breakaway looks to get away, which in turn should make for an unsettling day for any GC team hoping to exert some control over proceedings.

With the race entering the second week, and with so many questions yet to be answered, it’s good to know there are plenty of channels around the world broadcasting Tour de France 2023 live streams to help you keep up with the action. Here's how to watch stages 10, 11 and 12 of the Tour de France 2023.

Quick guide to watching Tour de France stages 10, 11 and 12

As with the rest of this year's race, Tour de France stages 10, 11 and 12 live stream on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes show the in Canada – a year's subscription to the service will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, American viewers can watch via NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. In Australia, SBS on Demand gives you the option to watch the Tour for free.

Tour de France stages 10, 11 and 12: the routes

Stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire (Tuesday, July 11)

Stage ten sees the riders tackle a hilly day in the Massif Central. The 167.2km route features five categorised climbs – four category threes and the 6km cat two Col de la Croix Saint-Robert, which tops out at 1445m. The final climb, the Côte de La Chapelle-Marcousse, has sections over 8% and comes after 138km of racing. From there it’s downhill to the finish in Issoire. With a climb right from the off and little respite thereafter, it’s likely a day for the break, with the terrain ideally suited to stage hunting puncheurs.

Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins (Wednesday, July 12)

On paper stage eleven looks like a day for the sprinters. The 179.8km route does take in three category four climbs, including the 2.9km long Côte du Mercurol, and has plenty of other lumps and bumps along the way. However, the 1,300m straight at the finish in Moulins is undoubtedly one for the fast men. With few chances remaining beyond this, all of the sprinters who’ve survived the slog through the Massif Central should be committed to contesting a bunch sprint.

Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais (Thursday, July 13)

The puncheurs and the GC contenders will be back on duty on stage twelve. The 169km route from Roanne to Belleville en Beaujolais includes five categorised climbs as the race winds through the vineyards famed for producing Beaujolais wine. Like stage ten, the climbing starts early and there is little flat road after that. The climbs of the Croix Montmain (5.5km at 6.1%) and Croix Rosier (5.3km at 7.6%) both come within the last 50km of the stage and could provide an ideal springboard for a daring solo attack. However, if a breakaway, or indeed a group of GC favourites, stays intact to the end the uphill finish will deliver a final sting in the tail, with a sprint to the line a tantalising prospect.

