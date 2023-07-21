How to watch Tour de France stages 19 and 20: live stream the action

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're into the last days of this year's race, so a Tour de France stages 19 and 20 live stream is going to be a hot ticket if you want to stay up-to-date with the action. The Tour de France is free-to-air on ITVX (UK) and SBS On-Demand (AUS). Make sure you know how to watch for free with a VPN from anywhere.

The 2023 Tour de France is approaching its conclusion and stages 19 and 20 provide two of the final chances for any riders or teams that have so far missed out on any of the spoils to get among the wins.

Stage 19 could be a day for a big breakaway to form on the 172.8km route between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny. The parcours is undulating straight from the off and looks perfect for a group of punchy riders to take victory, with the constant changes in gradient providing the ideal location to hold off a chasing peloton. Most teams should be interested as it is not a day you would want to control for a sprinter, and we should see some of the top riders typically present in the Spring Classics coming to the fore. Mathieu van der Poel could be one of the big names for the day alongside Julian Alaphilippe, Maxim van Gils and Mattias Skjelmose.

The final day for GC action should arrive on stage 20 on a very difficult route starting in Belfort and finishing in Le Markstein Fellering. It is a relatively short 133.5km route with six categorised climbs jam-packed into it and very little chance for respite on the inclines that come thick and fast. The two hardest climbs of the day come in the final 35km of the stage, but attacks could fly from anywhere on the route with a big break of climbers likely to want victory on the final mountain stage. Had the gap at the top of the overall been closer than 7:35 between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar, this could've been an opportunity for a raid with satellite riders proving incredibly important. But with Vingegaard's lead now likely insurmountable, UAE may instead look to control the break for Pogačar to win the stage.

With so many questions yet to be answered, it’s good to know there are plenty of channels around the world broadcasting Tour de France 2023 live streams to help you keep up with the action. Here's how to watch stages 19 and 20 of the Tour de France 2023 .

Quick guide to watching Tour de France stages 19 and 20

As with the rest of this year's race, the Tour de France stages 19 and 20 live stream is available on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes show the in Canada – a year's subscription to the service will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, American viewers can watch via NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. In Australia, SBS on Demand gives you the option to watch the Tour for free.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99 per month), and ITV4

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 per month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Tour de France stages 19 and 20: live stream in the UK

GCN+ , Discovery+ , Eurosport and ITV are all showing live streams of this year's tour de France action, along with highlights and analysis of each stage.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch Tour de France live stream anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad for Tour de France stages 19 and 20, don't worry about missing out – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from viewing your usual TV services while overseas. But by using a VPN – a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address – you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

Our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch Tour de France stages 19 and 20: live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France stages 19 and 20 on NBC Sports (via Peacock Premium), while on-demand streams and highlights will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the action on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS On Demand shows the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Watch Tour de France stages 19 and 20: live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available across Europe, including viewers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.

Tour de France stages 19 and 20: the routes

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny (Friday, July 21)

There should be a massive fight for the breakaway on stage 19 with any rouleurs or puncheurs that have so far been unsuccessful knowing this is their final chance as stage 20 will be one for the climbers and the final stage into Paris has long been a sprinters royale. There are only two categorised climbs on the route, the Côte du Bois de Lionge (1.9km at 5.7%) and the Côte d'Ivory (2.3km at 5.9%), but this doesn't paint the full picture of parcours which constantly undulates throughout the day. This will be a challenging day to control for any of the sprinters' teams so look to see them all put a punchy rider in the break to ensure they don't miss out on fighting for the win. Mathieu van der Poel will have eyed up this stage once he saw it on the parcours, but hasn't yet been able to perform for his own ambitions and has shone most in aid of Jasper Philipsen's sprint train. This should be a great watch with action likely throughout the stage.

Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering (Saturday, July 22)

The final mountain day of the 2023 Tour de France comes on stage 20 and finishes in Le Markstein Fellering. It's a 133.5km route with six categorised climbs along the way and will be the final chance for climbers to stretch their legs in the break and those with GC ambitions to try and move up in the overall standings. The first climb of the day, the Ballon d'Alsace (11.5km at 5.2%), is the longest of the day, but the hardest two climbs come in the final 35km of the day, on Petit Ballon (9.3km at 8.1%) and the Col du Platzerwasel (7.1km at 8.4%). This is where the day's racing where be decided and we will either see a strong break with climbers such as Thibaut Pinot and Felix Gall fighting for the win or UAE Team Emirates may pace for Tadej Pogačar to take a stage win after his yellow jersey ambitions crumbled on stage 17. Jonas Vingegaard could equally win this stage if he wanted to, but Jumbo-Visma will likely try to stay safe and defend his huge 7:35 lead. Giulio Ciccone will also be desperate to get into the break to try and gain as many King of the Mountains points as possible to try and confirm his polka-dot jersey win before Paris.

