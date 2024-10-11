'I don't want to stop riding and racing' - Joss Lowden on the tough decision to retire

37-year-old is eyeing up gravel, track and time trial options after final professional road race

Joss Lowden racing in a time trial for Uno-X
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

All season, Joss Lowden had been looking forward to Tre Valli Varesine, her final race as a professional cyclist. In her own words, she was “desperate” to get across the finish line, and end her career. “I literally couldn’t wait until the season was over,” she said. But in the pouring rain of Lombardy, when the moment came to hang up her bike, she found herself with mixed feelings.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want it to end. I’m loving this trip so much, and I’m really enjoying being away with the girls’,” Lowden said. “There are all sorts of feelings about it, whether I actually really want to retire or whether I don’t, but I know, essentially, I do. It’s just not so black and white.”

