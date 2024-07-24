Italian pro hospitalised after being hit by truck driver

Italian professional cyclist Matteo Moschetti has been hospitalised after being struck by a truck driver during a training ride on Tuesday which has left him with multiple severe injuries.

A statement issued by his team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, confirmed the details of the horrifying incident and made clear that he is currently conscious in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The team said: "Sadly our rider, Matteo Moschetti, was involved in a training accident on Tuesday, July 23, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. The 27-year-old Italian was hit by a truck and subsequently transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. He has sustained several injuries but is conscious."

Q36.5 went on to say that further updates on Moschetti’s condition and the full extent of his injuries would be shared in due course. But according to a report in La Gazetta dello Sport, Moschetti suffered a broken collarbone, two vertebrae fractures in his neck and cuts and abrasions to his face.

"Our entire team extends their thoughts and best wishes to Matteo, hoping for a full and speedy recovery," the team added.

The incident involving Moschetti is not the only case where a vehicle driver has struck a pro cyclist during training this year.

Back in early April, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna ended up in intensive care after being hit by a car driver during a training camp in Tenerife.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kämna spent a month in hospital receiving treatment before he was able to fly home to Germany. He also required surgery to treat his injuries which were said to be "severe".

An initial message from his team explained that Kämna had been hit by the driver after they turned left into his lane. He was riding with teammates and coaches at the time, but nobody else was injured.

Meanwhile in June, LifePlus-Wahoo’s Kate Richardson was ruled out of the Tour of Britain Women after being hit off her bike by a driver in Yorkshire who also verbally abused her. Richardson was left with a broken collarbone afterwards.

Richardson later told Cycling Weekly that South Yorkshire Police were looking to track down the car driver in question.