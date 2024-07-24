Italian pro hospitalised after being hit by truck driver

Matteo Moschetti was rushed to hospital in Milan after incident during training

Matteo Moschetti
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

Italian professional cyclist Matteo Moschetti has been hospitalised after being struck by a truck driver during a training ride on Tuesday which has left him with multiple severe injuries. 

A statement issued by his team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, confirmed the details of the horrifying incident and made clear that he is currently conscious in hospital where he is receiving treatment. 

