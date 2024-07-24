Italian pro hospitalised after being hit by truck driver
Matteo Moschetti was rushed to hospital in Milan after incident during training
Italian professional cyclist Matteo Moschetti has been hospitalised after being struck by a truck driver during a training ride on Tuesday which has left him with multiple severe injuries.
A statement issued by his team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, confirmed the details of the horrifying incident and made clear that he is currently conscious in hospital where he is receiving treatment.
The team said: "Sadly our rider, Matteo Moschetti, was involved in a training accident on Tuesday, July 23, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. The 27-year-old Italian was hit by a truck and subsequently transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. He has sustained several injuries but is conscious."
Q36.5 went on to say that further updates on Moschetti’s condition and the full extent of his injuries would be shared in due course. But according to a report in La Gazetta dello Sport, Moschetti suffered a broken collarbone, two vertebrae fractures in his neck and cuts and abrasions to his face.
"Our entire team extends their thoughts and best wishes to Matteo, hoping for a full and speedy recovery," the team added.
The incident involving Moschetti is not the only case where a vehicle driver has struck a pro cyclist during training this year.
Back in early April, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna ended up in intensive care after being hit by a car driver during a training camp in Tenerife.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kämna spent a month in hospital receiving treatment before he was able to fly home to Germany. He also required surgery to treat his injuries which were said to be "severe".
An initial message from his team explained that Kämna had been hit by the driver after they turned left into his lane. He was riding with teammates and coaches at the time, but nobody else was injured.
Meanwhile in June, LifePlus-Wahoo’s Kate Richardson was ruled out of the Tour of Britain Women after being hit off her bike by a driver in Yorkshire who also verbally abused her. Richardson was left with a broken collarbone afterwards.
Richardson later told Cycling Weekly that South Yorkshire Police were looking to track down the car driver in question.
🚨Sadly our Italian rider @moschettiteo was involved in a training accident this Tuesday, July 23. Join us in wishing Matteo a full and speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q1i1gkjaLjJuly 24, 2024
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Cofidis leaps to defend its Look bikes in the wake of Guillaume Martin comments
The French WorldTour team says the machines are cutting edge and reiterates trust in wheel sponsor too
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Primož Roglič reveals he suffered back fracture in Tour de France crash
Slovenian abandoned race after being caught up in crash on stage 12, Vuelta a España participation now in doubt
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Who are Corratec and Q36.5? What do the Tudors have to do with it? A guide to 2023's men's team changes
A look at the new and renamed squads across the men's and women's peloton, before the racing kicks off
By Adam Becket Published
-
New Q36.5 team launched by the man behind Qhubeka, riders and staff revealed
Vincenzo Nibali joins as technical advisor; Mark Donovan, Joey Rosskopf, Gianluca Brambilla all sign with Swiss squad
By Adam Becket Published