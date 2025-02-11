'It's not about taking revenge' - Demi Vollering dismisses rivalry with SD Worx-Protime ahead of FDJ-Suez debut

Former Tour de France champion says she's expecting battles with many teams this season

Will we see more drama between Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de Romandie 2025?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Demi Vollering has played down talk of a rivalry with her old team, SD Worx-Protime, as she prepares to face them in her first races with FDJ-Suez.

The 28-year-old signed for the French squad last October, amid rumours of tension between her and co-leader Lotte Kopecky.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

