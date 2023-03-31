‘It’s not complicated, I can either follow or I can’t’ - Tom Pidcock on his Tour of Flanders chances
Strade Bianche winner believes that his performance on Sunday won’t be hampered by recent lack of racing time
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tom Pidcock is optimistic that his chances at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday won’t necessarily be hampered by a lack of recent race time.
Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Pidcock explained that the logic as to how he will fare against the three outright favourites, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was straightforward.
“It’s not complicated, I can either follow or I can’t,” Pidcock said. “So I hope it’s the former.”
After his barnstorming Strade Bianche victory, Pidcock rode Tirreno-Adriatico, but was forced to then miss Milan-San Remo after minor concussion, sustained in a crash at Tirreno, kept him out of action for a brief period.
Pidcock then missed the E3 Saxo Classic. In his absence, spectators were treated to an enthralling three-way scrap between Van Aert, Van der Poel and Pogačar, with Van Aert eventually winning a final sprint between the trio.
The Ineos Grenadiers man explained that after such a spectacle, it was to be expected that the Tour of Flanders would then be considered a contest between the three riders.
“Those three have shown that they’re all in top shape, and they made the race in E3,” he said. “I think everyone expects them to make the race on Sunday, and I know I want to be with them as well, in the final.”
Pidcock returned to racing at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, and recorded an 11th placed finish behind eventual winner Christophe Laporte of Jumbo-Visma.
The Yorkshireman explained that the result wasn't what he had hoped for, but felt that after a period of solid training he was in a good place going into ‘De Ronde’.
“I think I just missed the top end really, but I always struggle in my first race after a little period away,” he said. “The lead into Dwars was not what we had planned so it wasn’t ideal, but not bad.”
“I think I did some good training in the last week, and there’s no reason why it will be bad on Sunday,” Pidcock said regarding his current condition. “I think only time will tell.”
Quietly confident
When asked to rate Pidcock’s chances against the trio of favourites, his coach Kurt Bogaerts echoed his optimism.
“I think he can go with the confidence that he normally goes to a big event with when he's prepared,” Bogaerts said. “I think he’s shown in the past that he can beat these guys. On the day, I think there is no one really standing out. When they’re all on their top level, then it’s a tough battle.”
“I think Tom can go with healthy confidence into Sunday’s race to compete with these guys in the final.”
As he assessed other potential challengers for the Flanders title, Pidcock noted that riders from Movistar and EF Education-Easy Post have been “up there” in previous races.
However, he explained that despite their lack of form, riders from Soudal Quick-Step shouldn’t be written off.
“They [Soudal Quick-Step] haven’t been up there like normal, but they will still ride as if they want to take control,” he said. “I think that’s how they ride. Alaphilippe is perhaps not where I would have expected him to be at this time of year, although I saw on Twitter that he rode two hours home from Dwars door Vlaanderen, so he’s trying to keep building on his shape.”
After brief speculation on social media, Pidcock also joked about the potential presence of the reigning road world champion on the cobblestones of Flanders.
“I also saw on Twitter that they were going to bring Remco [Evenepoel] though, so who knows.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Boardman SLR 8.6 review - great value but the frame outclasses the components
An affordable and dependable workhorse
By Andy Turner • Published
-
Tweets of the Week: AI goes to work for Ineos Grenadiers, Elisa Balsamo graduates and Trek-Segafredo go sightseeing
There's also a Belgian take on bread pudding, and in happy and less off-the-wall news, Nielson Powless and his wife are expecting
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour of Flanders 2023: Five men and five women to watch on Sunday
Taking a closer look at the favourites ahead of this year's Ronde van Vlaanderen
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Strength in numbers: How Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx have bossed the run-up to Tour of Flanders
The Dutch super-teams are dominating the Classics, making it look easy. With so many options, can they be stopped?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Handing Classics win to Christophe Laporte secured Wout van Aert undying loyalty of key Flanders lieutenant
After Gent-Wevelgem collaboration, Laporte will bury himself in a cloud of dust in service of Van Aert next Sunday
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How E3 showed us what Van Aert, Van der Poel and Pogačar need to do to win the Tour of Flanders
Wout van Aert might have won on Friday, but everything could change next Sunday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert sprints to win from an elite trio at brutal edition of E3 Saxo Classic
Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar outpowered in finalé by Belgian
By Adam Becket • Published
-
100 days until the Tour de France: How the contenders are shaping up
How are the leading GC riders looking a century away from the biggest bike race of them all?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'No regrets' for Tadej Pogačar after falling short of Milan-San Remo podium
UAE Team Emirates rider says the best man won on the Via Roma
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel powers to Milan-San Remo victory with explosive Poggio attack
'This was my best level,' says Dutchman after Monument win
By Tom Davidson • Published