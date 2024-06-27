Jasper Philipsen: Everybody wants to see Mark Cavendish win a 35th Tour de France stage - but we'll try beat him

Belgian sprinter, winner of the 2023 points classification, warns he will "not give away a sprint"

Jasper Philipsen Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

The Tour de France’s leading sprinter Jasper Philipsen has backed Mark Cavendish to win a record-setting 35th stage during this year’s race, saying that the whole sport is willing on the Briton.

Philipsen won the race’s green jersey and four stages in 2023, and is widely expected to add to his tally of six career stage wins in the forthcoming weeks.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸