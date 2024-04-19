Juanpe López wins Tour of the Alps, does 34 kick-ups with a football

By Tom Davidson
The colours green and white carry a special meaning for Lidl-Trek's Juanpe López

Born south of Sevilla, Spain, the 25-year-old grew up a loyal supporter of Real Betis, los verdiblancos, one of the city's two biggest football teams. He collected shirt after shirt, as any child fan does. On Friday, he picked up another, this time a cycling one, the leader's jersey of the Tour of the Alps, dyed in the green and white of his beloved club. 

