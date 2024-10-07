Katie Archibald set for racing return at World Championships after freak leg fracture

Scot 'thriving on the bike' having missed Olympics to recover

Katie Archibald of Great Britain wins Gold in the Women’s Omnium at the 2023 European Track Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald will return to racing next week at the UCI Track World Championships, her first competition since breaking her leg in June.

The 30-year-old fractured her tibia and fibula, dislocated her ankle, and tore two ligaments when she fell on a step in her garden a month before the Paris Olympics. She was forced to forego what would have been her third Games, instead dedicating herself to rest and recovery.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

