Mathieu van der Poel wins on the cobbles on first race day of 2025

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider won Le Samyn on Tuesday, his first road race of the season

Mathieu van der Poel wins Le Samyn 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to victory at Le Samyn on Tuesday, in what was his first road race of the season.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had added the cobbled semi-Classic to his schedule late, but the decision to race was vindicated as he out-powered Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) on the run in to Dour.

