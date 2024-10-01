Milan-San Remo addition will 'raise the level even higher' in women’s cycling, says Kasia Niewiadoma

'It's really motivating to see that in just one season, everything can change' says Tour de France Femmes winner as she reflects on a year of success on the road

Kasia Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Kasia Niewiadoma says the addition of Milan-San Remo to the women’s WorldTour calendar next year will "raise the level even higher" in women's cycling, though she added that a full complement of Monument races would be a welcome next step.

It was announced last week that a women’s edition of the Italian Monument will take place next year, with the race held on the same day as the male equivalent.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
