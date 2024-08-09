Olympic tech: what the Paris 2024 athletes are riding this year

Olympic performance isn’t just the product of a four-year training cycle, but of research, design and technological advances

Evenepoel's bike for Paris 2024
(Image credit: SWPix)
Olympic fever has well and truly gripped the world, and an abundance of sporting stories for the ages have already been written - in and out of cycling. 

It's been a rollercoaster for those on two wheels too, with nail biting finishes off road, impressive displays of strength on the tarmac, and World Records a plenty in the velodrome. None of this, of course, would be possible without the bikes themselves - and teams have gone all in for the games, with brands and nations hoping to give their riders the best possible chance at striking gold.

