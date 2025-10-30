Organiser of 'forbidden' track cycling series insists it 'will be implemented', apologises for launch delays

The organiser of the DerbyWheel keirin series, ruled to be a “forbidden event” by the UCI two years ago, has said the project is “moving forward” and “will be implemented”.

The new track cycling series was first announced in October 2023, promising a mammoth prize pot of $600,000 (£455,000) for each round.

It planned to follow a similar model to pro keirin racing in Japan, with events expected to be distributed as sports betting content around the world.

Rider inductions took place in early 2024, and a test event was scheduled for last April, but was postponed after the UCI refused to authorise the series, and threatened fines and suspensions for UCI-licensed riders who compete in it.

DerbyWheel’s president DJ Hyun has now released a statement, a year and a half on, apologising for delays and a lack of updates.

“Due to a combination of internal and external challenges, DerbyWheel has been unable to operate normally for over a year,” Hyun wrote, adding that the series has experienced “significant difficulties”.

Earlier this year, the head of DerbyWheel’s race operations stepped down, and recruitment into the role is still underway.

Hyun also explained that, due to the launch delays, the series needs to renew its deals with riders, venues and partners. “Once these improvements are completed early next year, and all stakeholders are aligned, we expect to confirm a revised launch plan and resume regular race operations soon after,” the DerbyWheel president said.

“Although it remains difficult to specify an exact date for the launch of regular races, we want to assure all DW players and partners that the project is moving forward with commitment and care. Even if there is a further delay, DerbyWheel will be implemented, and opportunities for DW players to participate - either as athletes or in other roles - will be provided.”

Events like DerbyWheel only require UCI authorisation if they want to register on the UCI calendar, something a spokesperson from the series previously told Cycling Weekly they do not intend to do.

The UCI, however, has threatened “disciplinary action” against UCI-licenses riders who take part, referring them to an article that says they could face a fine of up to 10,000 CHF (£9,500) and a suspension of up to six months.

DerbyWheel was originally launched with the intention to host weekly racing rounds in the UK, Australia and Korea.

In his statement shared on Wednesday, series president Hyun said plans are progressing for races on an indoor 400m track in Asia. “If confirmed, these races will be held regularly alongside those on 250m tracks in the UK and Australia, creating more competitive opportunities for our riders,” he said.

Specific locations and dates for the series are still unknown.