Paul Magnier pips Ethan Vernon to win Tour of Britain stage 4

Frenchman earns his second victory of the race, this time in Newark-on-Trent

Paul Magnier at the Tour of Britain men 2024
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Promising French sprinter Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) darted to his second victory at the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men on Friday, pipping Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) in a bunch finish on stage four. 

The 20-year-old, who also won on the opening day, was delivered to the line in Newark-on-Trent by his teammate, former world champion Julian Alaphilippe. Soudal Quick-Step policed moves throughout the day, and capitalised on a strong lead-out by Uno-X to claim the stage win. 

