Primož Roglič set to ride Vuelta a España, targeting fourth successive win
Jumbo-Visma confirm Slovenian will line up alongside Rohan Dennis and Sepp Kuss on Friday
Primož Roglič is set to start the Vuelta a España on Friday for Jumbo-Visma, after the defending champion recovered from injuries he sustained at the Tour de France last month.
As a result, the Slovenian will be able to target the Spanish Grand Tour for the fourth time in a row, after his victories in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He withdrew halfway through the Tour after suffering an injury on stage five. Roglič has not raced since then, but did resume training earlier this month, giving the team confidence in his form.
"We are delighted that Primož can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France. Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready," Merijn Zeeman, Jumbo's director said in a statement.
"We have a good and balanced team at the start that can optimally support Primož in all areas," he continued.
"It is a pity that Koen Bouwman will not make it to the start due to his injury. We would have loved to see him in the Vuelta in the great form he displayed during the last Giro d'Italia."
Roglič will be aiming for a fourth red jersey, a number which would put him on a par with Roberto Heras, who holds the record for Vuelta overall wins. If he won this year's edition it would also be the first time since Miguel Indurain that one rider has won a single Grand Tour four years in a row.
Despite his injury, he proved a key ally for his teammate Jonas Vingegaard's tilt at Tour victory, before he pulled out on stage 14. Also present in Jumbo's Vuelta team is Sepp Kuss, who completed the Tour. The American has been there for each of Roglic's three red jersey wins so far.
Rohan Dennis will start his first Grand Tour for the team since he moved from Ineos Grenadiers. It will be his first three-week race since the 2020 Giro d'Italia, in fact, where he was crucial in Tao Geoghegan Hart's overall win.
Also in the squad are Sam Oomen, Chris Harper and Robert Gesink, who will be on hand in the mountains, Mike Teunissen, who could offer a sprint option as well as support on the flat, and Edoardo Affini, who also rode the Giro this year.
