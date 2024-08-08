Revisiting memorable cycling moments from Olympic history

As we enjoy the action from Paris, Chris Sidwells looks back on cycling’s biggest Olympic moments

London 1908, team GB won the gold medal in the team pursuit event over a distance of 1,810.5m
London 1908, team GB won the gold medal in the team pursuit event over a distance of 1,810.5m
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Sidwells
By
published
in Features

Cycling has been part of the Olympics since the modern Games began in 1896. As we lap up the action from Paris 2024 (see our guide on how to watch the Games, here), let’s take a trip back in time to remember the biggest stories and most astonishing moments in Olympic cycling, from the earliest edition to Britain’s golden Games of 2012. 

The early Olympics, 1896-1932

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Sidwells
Chris Sidwells
Freelance Journalist & Author

Chris has written thousands of articles for magazines, newspapers and websites throughout the world. He’s written 25 books about all aspects of cycling in multiple editions and translations into at least 25

different languages. He’s currently building his own publishing business with Cycling Legends Books, Cycling Legends Events, cyclinglegends.co.uk, and the Cycling Legends Podcast 

Latest