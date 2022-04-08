Tadej Pogačar apologised to Dylan van Baarle after Tour of Flanders frustration

Tadej Pogačar apologised to Dylan van Baarle for his angry outburst following the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Van Baarle revealed that Pogačar had said sorry for his moment of frustration, captured on video after the sprint which saw the Dutchman claim second ahead of the Slovenian, who ended up finishing fourth.

While Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to victory, Pogačar was caught by Van Baarle and Valentin Madouas and unable to claim a podium spot.

The leading duo were chased down by Van Baarle and Madouas within the final 500m after they had lost their 30-second advantage while slowing and watching each other in the final of the race.

Immediately following the sprint, the UAE Team Emirates rider claimed he was boxed in, with his squad reportedly visiting the commissaires to complain, but nothing came of it.

A video (opens in new tab) from Flobikes journalist Gregor Brown shows Pogačar confronting Van Baarle, with his anger clear.

However, Van Baarle revealed on Thursday that he had received an apology from Pogačar on Monday via Instagram.

He told Laurens Ten Dam's Live Slow Ride Fast (opens in new tab) podcast that Pogačar had written "Sorry, but I was frustrated and I wish you the podium".

He continued: "He doesn't have my number, but sent it via Instagram. That was really cool."

Van Baarle said that he didn't remember exactly what was said in Pogačar's moment of frustration. "He thought I had deviated from my line and locked him up on purpose," he said. "But he was probably frustrated that he screwed up himself. I was probably the first one he met after the finish.”

Immediately after the incident, the Dutchman dismissed the incident, telling journalists that "he wasn’t saying congratulations after the finish line".

"In the moments immediately following the race, I was not happy, because I was not able to make the sprint as I was closed, but I know well that in cycling this can happen: sometimes you have a clear path, other times you do not find the necessary space," Pogačar said in a team statement after the race, showing how he had calmed down. "I wasn’t mad at anyone, I was just frustrated with myself.