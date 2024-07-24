Tadej Pogačar broke 288 Strava KOMs during Tour de France victory

Slovenian won his third Tour title in Nice last weekend, and picked up a host of new trophies on Strava

Tadej Pogacar holding his hand in the air
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
News

Tadej Pogačar set new records on 288 Strava segments on his way to a third overall victory at the Tour de France this month.

The Slovenian was crowned champion once again in Nice last weekend, following an impressive three weeks of racing in which he won six individual stage victories.  

