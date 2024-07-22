Tadej Pogačar to skip Olympics road race

Tour de France champion was originally selected as part of four-man Slovenia team

Tadej Pogačar after stage 21 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

Tadej Pogačar will not take part in the Paris Olympics road race, it was announced on Monday.

The day after the Slovenian won the Tour de France, Slovenia's Olympic Committee announced that the three-time Tour champion would not start the road race, which takes place on 4 August, in under a fortnight's time.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

