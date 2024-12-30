'Three or four times a year, I still dream about riding the Tour de France' - Catching up with Greg LeMond

A true sporting icon whose 1989 Tour win is one of cycling's greatest hits, the American received CW's lifetime achievement award

Greg LeMond dressed in black
(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

At the tender age of 14, Greg LeMond started cycling in Nevada just to “get in shape for skiing”. After only a fortnight he won his first race, but his choice of outfit attracted some dirty looks. “I showed up to my first race [in 1976] riding a yellow Cinelli bike and in a yellow jersey,” the American tells me by phone. “In my second race, my friend looked at me with such disgust, and I was wondering why. Ten days later I beat him, it broke the ice, and he said: ‘I gotta tell you: you don’t wear the yellow jersey’. When he explained why, I responded, ‘What’s the Tour de France?’”

A decade later, LeMond not only knew the Tour de France intimately but justified that early yellow jersey. As the first American and non-European to win the yellow jersey, LeMond would win two more maillots jaunes, including one in 1989 by a margin of eight seconds.

