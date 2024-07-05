'To only lose 25 seconds is a good day for me' - Jonas Vingegaard defiant after Tour de France time trial

Defending champion loses 25 seconds to race leader Tadej Pogačar on stage seven

Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard was defiant after losing yet more time to Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel in stage seven’s individual time trial at the Tour de France

The Dane fell further behind the current race leader, Pogačar, in the fight for the yellow jersey after finishing the race against the clock 37 seconds slower than Evenepoel, the stage winner in Gevrey-Chambertin

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

