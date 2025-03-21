Tour de France organisers 'optimistic' that 2027 UK Grand Départ will be live on free-to-air TV

From 2026, the Tour de France will disappear from live free-to-air television, but this could change in 2027

The Tour de France peloton in Yorkshire in 2014
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amid all the jubilation and pomp over the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift coming to the UK in 2027, there is one question above all that looms large - will they be free to watch on television?

It's a good question. As of 2026, the men's Tour will no longer be shown on ITV, and live coverage will disappear behind the TNT Sports paywall; the Tour de France Femmes has never been on free-to-air TV. With the end of Eurosport last month too, pro cycling has never been more expensive and exclusive to watch in the UK. So for all the excitement about the biggest bike races in the world being on our doorstep, it is now harder than ever to catch the action on television.

