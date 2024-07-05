Tour de France stage seven time trial start times

Friday sees the first of two time trials at this year's Tour de France, a fairly flat 25.3km effort from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin in eastern France.

After two sprint stages, won by Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and then Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla), it is the turn of the general classification men again, for the first time since stage four.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains top of the general classification, 45 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the world time trial champion, who will be hoping to chisel some time back in the race for yellow.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the defending champion, and the winner of the last time trial at the Tour de France, is just five seconds further back; Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the Olympic time trial champion, is 20 seconds behind Vingegaard, his old teammate. It could be a momentous time trial.

The route’s general direction is set to north, although it will deviate west to take in the Côte de Curtil-Vergy. However, coming at the halfway point of the stage, and being relatively tame at just 6.5% for 1.5km, riders won’t be ditching their road bikes to tackle the ascent.

Cavendish will be first down the start ramp at 1:05pm local time (12:05pm BST), followed by his teammate Michael Mørkøv, and then the 172 other riders. They will head off at 90 seocnd intervals.

From 4:42 local time, the top 10 riders will head on course, at two-minute intervals. The three time checks are before the climb in Mesanges after 8.6km; the second at the crest of the climb at 14.4km; and a third on Morey-Saint-Denis with 6.4km to go.

Here's our guide to when the favourites for the stage and the GC names - some of whom are both - will head down the ramp, followed by the full list.

When the riders to watch are riding, in local time

14:02:00 BISSEGGER Stefan EFE SUI

15:00:30 CAMPENAERTS Victor LTD BEL

15:05:00 KÜNG Stefan GFC SUI

15:27:30 VAN AERT Wout TVL BEL

16:14:00 THOMAS Geraint IGD GBR

16:26:00 GEE Derek IPT CAN

16:46:00 ALMEIDA Joao UAD POR

16:50:00 RODRIGUEZ Carlos IGD ESP

16:52:00 ROGLIC Primoz RBH SLO

16:54:00 AYUSO Juan UAD ESP

16:56:00 VINGEGAARD Jonas TVL DEN

16:58:00 EVENEPOEL Remco SOQ BEL

17:00:00 POGACAR Tadej UAD SLO

Full start order for stage seven