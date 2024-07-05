Tour de France stage seven time trial start times

When will Tadej Pogačar and world champion Remco Evenepoel head down the ramp?

Remco Evenepoel time trials at the Dauphine
Adam Becket
By
published

Friday sees the first of two time trials at this year's Tour de France, a fairly flat 25.3km effort from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin in eastern France.

After two sprint stages, won by Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and then Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla), it is the turn of the general classification men again, for the first time since stage four. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.RiderStart time (CEST)
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana-Qazaqstan 13:05:00
2Michael Morkov (Den) Astana-Qazaqstan 13:06:00
3Bram Welten (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:07:00
4Cees Bol (Ned) Astana-Qazaqstan 13:08:00
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:09:00
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan 13:10:00
7Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan 13:11:00
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:12:00
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar 13:13:00
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:14:00
11Daniel Mclay (GBr) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:15:00
12Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:16:00
13Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny 13:17:00
14Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 13:18:00
15Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:19:00
16Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla 13:20:00
17Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:21:00
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 13:22:00
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:23:00
20Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 13:24:00
21Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 13:25:00
22Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 13:26:00
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:27:00
24Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny 13:28:00
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:29:00
26Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:30:00
27Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious 13:31:00
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 13:32:00
29Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny 13:33:00
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 13:34:00
31Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 13:35:00
32Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:36:00
33Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 13:37:00
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 13:38:00
35Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty 13:39:00
36Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek 13:40:00
37John Degenkolb (Ger) dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:41:00
38Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 13:42:00
39Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:43:00
40Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious 13:44:00
41Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 13:45:00
42Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:46:00
43Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:47:00
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 13:48:00
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla 13:49:00
46Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 13:50:00
47Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 13:51:00
48Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 13:52:00
49Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty 13:53:00
50Luka Mezgeč (Slo) Jayco AlUla 13:54:00
51Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:55:00
52Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:56:00
53Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:57:00
54Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 13:58:00
55Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny 13:59:00
56Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 14:00:00
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious 14:01:00
58Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost 14:02:00
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla 14:03:30
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:05:00
61Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:06:30
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 14:08:00
63Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:09:30
64Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:11:00
65Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla 14:12:30
66Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:14:00
67Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 14:15:30
68Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:17:00
69Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 14:18:30
70Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:20:00
71Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 14:21:30
72Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 14:23:00
73Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar 14:24:30
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious 14:26:00
75Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny 14:27:30
76Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 14:29:00
77Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:30:30
78Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny 14:32:00
79Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:33:30
80Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 14:35:00
81David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:36:30
82Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:38:00
83Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:39:30
84Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty 14:41:00
85Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:42:30
86Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 14:44:00
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:45:30
88Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:47:00
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan 14:48:30
90Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:50:00
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl-Trek 14:51:30
92Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious 14:53:00
93Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar 14:54:30
94Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:56:00
95Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 14:57:30
96Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis 14:59:00
97Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny 15:00:30
98Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 15:02:00
99Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15:03:30
100Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ 15:05:00
101Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:06:30
102Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 15:08:00
103Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 15:09:30
104Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 15:11:00
105Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 15:12:30
106Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 15:14:00
107Harold Tejada (Col) Astana-Qazaqstan 15:15:30
108Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty 15:17:00
109Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar 15:18:30
110Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:20:00
111Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 15:21:30
112Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:23:00
113Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 15:24:30
114Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 15:26:00
115Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:27:30
116Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:29:00
117Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 15:30:30
118Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:32:00
119Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 15:33:30
120Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 15:35:00
121Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:36:30
122Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar 15:38:00
123Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:39:30
124Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15:41:00
125Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 15:42:30
126Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 15:44:00
127Frank van den Broek (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL 15:45:30
128Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:47:00
129Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 15:48:30
130Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 15:50:00
131Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15:51:30
132Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 15:53:00
133Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:54:30
134Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny 15:56:00
135Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 15:57:30
136Warren Barguil (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL 15:59:00
137Oscar Onley (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL 16:00:30
138Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:02:00
139Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 16:03:30
140Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL 16:05:00
141Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:06:30
142Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek 16:08:00
143Christian Odd Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 16:09:30
144Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar 16:11:00
145Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 16:12:30
146Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:14:00
147Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty 16:15:30
148Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 16:17:00
149Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla 16:18:30
150Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 16:20:00
151Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious 16:21:30
152Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies 16:23:00
153Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 16:24:30
154Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 16:26:00
155Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco AlUla 16:27:30
156Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar 16:29:00
157Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:30:30
158Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious 16:32:00
159Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 16:33:30
160Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious 16:35:00
161Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:36:30
162Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16:38:00
163Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 16:39:30
164Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 16:41:00
165Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:42:30
166Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 16:44:00
167Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16:46:00
168Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 16:48:00
169Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 16:50:00
170Primoz Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:52:00
171Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 16:54:00
172Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike 16:56:00
173Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 16:58:00
174Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:00:00

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

