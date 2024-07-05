Tour de France stage seven time trial start times
When will Tadej Pogačar and world champion Remco Evenepoel head down the ramp?
Friday sees the first of two time trials at this year's Tour de France, a fairly flat 25.3km effort from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin in eastern France.
After two sprint stages, won by Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and then Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla), it is the turn of the general classification men again, for the first time since stage four.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains top of the general classification, 45 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the world time trial champion, who will be hoping to chisel some time back in the race for yellow.
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the defending champion, and the winner of the last time trial at the Tour de France, is just five seconds further back; Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the Olympic time trial champion, is 20 seconds behind Vingegaard, his old teammate. It could be a momentous time trial.
The route’s general direction is set to north, although it will deviate west to take in the Côte de Curtil-Vergy. However, coming at the halfway point of the stage, and being relatively tame at just 6.5% for 1.5km, riders won’t be ditching their road bikes to tackle the ascent.
Cavendish will be first down the start ramp at 1:05pm local time (12:05pm BST), followed by his teammate Michael Mørkøv, and then the 172 other riders. They will head off at 90 seocnd intervals.
From 4:42 local time, the top 10 riders will head on course, at two-minute intervals. The three time checks are before the climb in Mesanges after 8.6km; the second at the crest of the climb at 14.4km; and a third on Morey-Saint-Denis with 6.4km to go.
Here's our guide to when the favourites for the stage and the GC names - some of whom are both - will head down the ramp, followed by the full list.
When the riders to watch are riding, in local time
14:02:00 BISSEGGER Stefan EFE SUI
15:00:30 CAMPENAERTS Victor LTD BEL
15:05:00 KÜNG Stefan GFC SUI
15:27:30 VAN AERT Wout TVL BEL
16:14:00 THOMAS Geraint IGD GBR
16:26:00 GEE Derek IPT CAN
16:46:00 ALMEIDA Joao UAD POR
16:50:00 RODRIGUEZ Carlos IGD ESP
16:52:00 ROGLIC Primoz RBH SLO
16:54:00 AYUSO Juan UAD ESP
16:56:00 VINGEGAARD Jonas TVL DEN
16:58:00 EVENEPOEL Remco SOQ BEL
17:00:00 POGACAR Tadej UAD SLO
Full start order for stage seven
|Pos.
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:05:00
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:06:00
|3
|Bram Welten (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:07:00
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:08:00
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:09:00
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:10:00
|7
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan
|13:11:00
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:12:00
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar
|13:13:00
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:14:00
|11
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:15:00
|12
|Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:16:00
|13
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|13:17:00
|14
|Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:18:00
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:19:00
|16
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|13:20:00
|17
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:21:00
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|13:22:00
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:23:00
|20
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|13:24:00
|21
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:25:00
|22
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:26:00
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:27:00
|24
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:28:00
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:29:00
|26
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:30:00
|27
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|13:31:00
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|13:32:00
|29
|Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:33:00
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:34:00
|31
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|13:35:00
|32
|Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:36:00
|33
|Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:37:00
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|13:38:00
|35
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:39:00
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|13:40:00
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:41:00
|38
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|13:42:00
|39
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:43:00
|40
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious
|13:44:00
|41
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:45:00
|42
|Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:46:00
|43
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:47:00
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:48:00
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|13:49:00
|46
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:50:00
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:51:00
|48
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:52:00
|49
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:53:00
|50
|Luka Mezgeč (Slo) Jayco AlUla
|13:54:00
|51
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:55:00
|52
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:56:00
|53
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:57:00
|54
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|13:58:00
|55
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|13:59:00
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|14:00:00
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:01:00
|58
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:02:00
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|14:03:30
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:05:00
|61
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:06:30
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:08:00
|63
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:09:30
|64
|Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:11:00
|65
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|14:12:30
|66
|Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:14:00
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:30
|68
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:17:00
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|14:18:30
|70
|Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:20:00
|71
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|14:21:30
|72
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|14:23:00
|73
|Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar
|14:24:30
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:26:00
|75
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:27:30
|76
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|14:29:00
|77
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:30:30
|78
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:32:00
|79
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:33:30
|80
|Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|14:35:00
|81
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:36:30
|82
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:38:00
|83
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:39:30
|84
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:41:00
|85
|Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:42:30
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:44:00
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:45:30
|88
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:47:00
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan
|14:48:30
|90
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:50:00
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl-Trek
|14:51:30
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:53:00
|93
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar
|14:54:30
|94
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:56:00
|95
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|14:57:30
|96
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|14:59:00
|97
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:00:30
|98
|Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:02:00
|99
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:03:30
|100
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|15:05:00
|101
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:06:30
|102
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:08:00
|103
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:09:30
|104
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:11:00
|105
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:12:30
|106
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|15:14:00
|107
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana-Qazaqstan
|15:15:30
|108
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:17:00
|109
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar
|15:18:30
|110
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:20:00
|111
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:21:30
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:23:00
|113
|Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:30
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:26:00
|115
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:27:30
|116
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:29:00
|117
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:30:30
|118
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:32:00
|119
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
|15:33:30
|120
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:35:00
|121
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:36:30
|122
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar
|15:38:00
|123
|Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:39:30
|124
|Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:41:00
|125
|Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:42:30
|126
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|15:44:00
|127
|Frank van den Broek (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:45:30
|128
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:47:00
|129
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:30
|130
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:50:00
|131
|Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:51:30
|132
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|15:53:00
|133
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:54:30
|134
|Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:56:00
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|15:57:30
|136
|Warren Barguil (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:59:00
|137
|Oscar Onley (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:00:30
|138
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:02:00
|139
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:03:30
|140
|Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:05:00
|141
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:06:30
|142
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|16:08:00
|143
|Christian Odd Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|16:09:30
|144
|Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar
|16:11:00
|145
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:12:30
|146
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:14:00
|147
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
|16:15:30
|148
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:17:00
|149
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|16:18:30
|150
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|16:20:00
|151
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:21:30
|152
|Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
|16:23:00
|153
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:24:30
|154
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:26:00
|155
|Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|16:27:30
|156
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
|16:29:00
|157
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:30:30
|158
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:32:00
|159
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:33:30
|160
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:35:00
|161
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:36:30
|162
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16:38:00
|163
|Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|16:39:30
|164
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:41:00
|165
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:42:30
|166
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|16:44:00
|167
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:46:00
|168
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step
|16:48:00
|169
|Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:50:00
|170
|Primoz Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:52:00
|171
|Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|16:54:00
|172
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:56:00
|173
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|16:58:00
|174
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:00:00
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
