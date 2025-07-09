Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Colnago time trial bike set up

We stopped by the UAE team bus to get up close and personal with Tadej Pogačar’s Colnago TT1 ahead of stage 5 of the Tour De France

Colnago TT1
Tadej Pogačar’s Colnago TT bike set-up for today's Time Trial stage in Normandy
(Image credit: Andy Carr)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Whilst Remco Evenepoel is the bookies favourite for Tour de France stage 5 today on board a Specialized S-Works Shiv time trial rig, the really exciting bike for me is Tadej Pogačar’s ultra-exotic Colnago TT1.

Time trial bikes, nicknamed vomit comets after their singular and punishing purpose, are designed for one thing and one thing only – going flat out, as hard as you can.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1