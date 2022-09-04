Tour of Britain 2022 stage two preview: Hawick-Duns

For the third year running, Scotland will host multiple stages of the race.

Stage two will provide another spectacular arena in the Scottish Borders, with the finishing town of Duns lying just south east of Edinburgh. Hawick, which is famous for its Scottish knitwear, is where the stage will begin before heading out along the border towns alongside Northumbria.

The Scottish Borders are renowned for cycling, and on the ninth visit of the Tour of Britain will see the race tackle a selection of roads old and new to the event. Several category three climbs will mean that the riders tackle 2,457m of elevation, as well as three intermediate sprints beforehand.

The last stage that finished in the Scottish borders was in 2019, and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) took the honours. With the extent of the climbing, the stage winner this time around will more than likely be a similar type of rider to the Italian puncheur.

TOUR OF BRITAIN 2022 STAGE TWO EXPECTED TIMINGS

Location KMs to go ETA 38kph ETA 46kph Hawick-B6399 175 11:15 11:15 Coldstream (Sprint) 99 13:14 12:52 Wanside Rigg (Cat.3) 24 15:12 14:29 Mainslaughter Law (Cat.3) 16 15:23 14:38 Hardens Hill (Cat.3 6 15:40 14:52 Duns-Newtown Street 0 15:50 15:00

WHERE TO WATCH

Hardens Hill could provide a dramatic twist in the stage two action. The final climb could see a selection amongst any breakaway, before a fast 6km descent to the finishing line.

ONE TO WATCH

Dylan Teuns (Israel-PremierTech) moved to the Sylvan Adams backed Israel-PremierTech team in an unusual mid-season transfer last month.

Along with his teammate Mike Woods, Teuns will be considered a strong favourite for overall victory in the week long race and the punchy parcours will favour a rider in the mould of the Belgian.