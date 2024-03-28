Tour of Britain uncertainty stalls RideLondon Classique expansion plan

Organiser planned to add extra stage to this year's race, but question marks over the Tour of Britain Women has meant plans have been cancelled

The uncertainty over the future of the women's Tour of Britain may have stalled the planned expansion of the Ford RideLondon Classique in 2024, according to the race organiser, London Marathon Events.

Ford RideLondon had planned to add a day to the schedule for this year's edition of the Classique, but the demise of SweetSpot, former promoters of the men's and women's Tour of Britain, and the subsequent impasse over future scheduling, particularly of the women's race, scuppered that goal.

