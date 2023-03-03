Tweets of the week: AG2R in denim, Matej Mohorič loses his Garmin, and a dog kisses Tom Pidcock

Last week I opined on the openness of professional bike riders on social media, as riders like Tadej Pogačar can take time out of his - one assumes - busy schedule to be funny on Twitter.

This week, we have two separate instances of riders taking to Twitter to request things, something that their relative fame means they can actually get help with. I imagine if I tweeted a similar request, I would get little help, but then I'm not Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohorič.

The Bahrain Victorious rider lost his Garmin in the scrum that came after the finish of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but rather than be particularly angry about it, he posted through the pain instead. Obviously, he has the advantage of being sponsored by Garmin, so he would never have to shell out for a new bike computer himself, but I'm sure he was still disappointed to not be able to upload the activity to Strava.

Meanwhile, Jacopo Guarnieri used the internet to call for help finding a clip of him at the UAE Tour, I mean come on Jacopo, surely you could have done some Googling and found it yourself; perhaps he really is too busy.

Elsewhere, AG2R Citroën launched their denim shorts to muted acclaim, Human Powered Health's riders were drinking tea on the bike at Omloop, and Ineos Grenadiers look absolutely delighted to be riding in Italy.

1. I don't know what your idea of fun is, but if it's Pieter Serry with a GoPro on stage at the UAE Tour, strap in

Lots of fun, big smiles and good music with The Wolfpack this morning at the #UAETour 😁

2. Riders and their pets always make great content. Here we have Tom Pidcock getting good luck licks from his dog ahead of Omloop, exactly what he needed I'm sure

Good luck kisses for @tompidcock 🥰 #OHN23 #OHNmen

3. Bike racing in February is hard! So hard, in fact, that Human Powered Health's women riders were drinking tea on the bike at Omloop in an effort to warm up. Brr.

It's a bitterly cold day in Belgium. So much so we're putting tea in the bottles 🫖 Don't worry British fans, it's Yorkshire! #HumanPoweredHealth | #OHNwomen

4. Fair play to the opportunist who took a Garmin from Matej Mohorič; I wonder if they tried to play the latest ride off as their own on Strava?

Whoever stole my garmin off my bike today after the finish, you can keep the device, but please send me today's file over 🙏😁

5. Apparently it's impossible to be sad while you're on a bike. Not my words, Lynn, but the words of the FC Barcelona Twitter account. Frenkie de Jong would probably be a great cyclist, he is Dutch after all

You can't be sad while riding a bicycle👇(even stationary)

6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is always reasonably excited, but to be 12.5/10 ahead of Strade Bianche seems excessive. Let's hope she can translate those smiles into watts

A post shared by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (@cykel_cille) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

7. The poor steward who had to keep up with Tiesj Benoot after he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. I feel like there's a more dignified way of doing this

De steward moest vandaag dieper gaan dan de winnaar 😂 #KBK23

8. The UAE Tour was so hard that Jacopo Guarnieri barely had time to say hi to his daughter on camera

@uae_tour could you help me out where to find the full streaming of the day? Serious business: my daughter want a live "hello" in the camera, i've done it at 130km to go and could not find it online 🥲 🙏

9. Granted, it is adorable

pic.twitter.com/rVEmbkD2m7February 24, 2023 See more

10. I have never seen a group less excited to be riding a bike race than the five men at Trofeo Laigueglia for Ineos Grenadiers. Poor Kim Heiduk.

Good morning from #TrofeoLaigueglia 👋We're just about to get under way in Italy with Michael, Brandon, Leo, Carlos and Kim. Good luck boys!

11. Jacopo Guarnieri again, this time he's showing off his cool music taste

Morning routine

12. What could Mieke Kröger's secret possibly be? Answers on a postcard please

A post shared by Alice Barnes (@alice_barnes123) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

13. Finally, AG2R Citroën made an... interesting fashion choice for Strade Bianche

14. Thank god they haven't gone with a jersey too, is all I'll say