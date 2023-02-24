Tweets of the week: Chris Froome on a pump track, Tom Pidcock goes off road, and Uno-X go Star Wars
The tweet wheel keeps on turning, on a simple line, day by day
When he's not being the best bike rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar is actually quite funny on social media. The Slovenian might have already won five races this year, but he has also taken time out of his surely reasonably busy schedule to tweet, this time joking around with a man 12 years his senior, Geraint Thomas, about the watts that can be gained from hair tufts.
It is always interesting to note how these sporting superstars, these people that seem to operate on another plane, are just ordinary at the end of the day. One of the great things about cycling is how its athletes are famous, but not too famous to be out of touch, or media managed beyond interest.
Imagine if Lionel Messi or Beth Mead, Lewis Hamilton or Serena Williams were as candid as some of cycling's biggest names on social media. It makes sense why these people don't, their lives are interrogated enough already, but it's always welcoming to see a bit of personality, to know who someone is beyond their sporting life.
Basically, all of this is me saying cheers to Pogačar and riders like that who can still be a bit open online, just like the rest of us. When they're doing something fun, or something to say, they post, and posting is often good.
Anyway, this week's Tweets of the Week features UAE Team Emirates' wunderkind, along with Tom Pidcock, Chris Froome, and Victor Campernaerts all being various levels of themselves. Buckle in.
1. Chris Froome has the habit of looking ungainly on a bike his own size, so imagine how odd he looked on a fixie on a pump track. Still, not bad for a first attempt. He was definitely having fun
Testing out the pump track at the Field of Dreams in Bugesera Rwanda 🇷🇼 Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to this project during our Tour de France campaign. It’s amazing to see this project coming to life 🫶 #racingforchange pic.twitter.com/83UJE4cysuFebruary 17, 2023
2. Tadej Pogačar, not just a serial bike race winner, but a nice guy too. I don't think Remco Evenepoel will need any encouraging, though
I love this pic.twitter.com/vgERfecGUuFebruary 18, 2023
3. The Slovenian also took time out of his day to chat to Geraint Thomas about his hair tufts, which really do give extra watts, apparently
You save now 10 watts. 👍February 19, 2023
4. I'm not saying Anna van der Breggen is putting it on, but I don't think anyone has ever been this excited about Zwift, come on
A post shared by Anna van der Breggen (@annavdbreggen) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
5. Full marks to the EF/Cannondale graphic designer, who consistently pulls it out the bag. I want this bike, just to look at
petition for EF to be the only ones allowed to design anything ever again pic.twitter.com/rjTMLd649nFebruary 19, 2023
6. Watch this and tell me that there is a rider apart from Tom Pidcock who could manage this on a time trial bike. The man is a ridiculous cyclist
Couldn’t watch the Cyclocross today so made my own course 😎 https://t.co/1Wolt3hQS2February 19, 2023
7. If you are going to wear a weird helmet, you have to own it. Fortunately, the social media admins behind the Uno-X team were ready for the response to their new TT lids
Anthon, I am your father 👽 pic.twitter.com/XszTDZhaYFFebruary 20, 2023
8. John Cena: wrestler, actor, and apparently a fan of British Cycling. I mean I would not think this was possible, but here is the proof. Oh also, successful writer, and my friend, Dan Hancox also follows BC, so that's nice
👋 Nice to have you with us @JohnCena 😎 pic.twitter.com/hFRj5TqsMuFebruary 21, 2023
9. Get someone who loves you as much as Floortje Mackaij loves her dog
A post shared by Floortje Mackaij (@floortjemackaij) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
10. I want to see more intra-team beef on social media!! Ramp it up
"One rider."February 22, 2023
11. When Mark Donovan took this picture, do you reckon he was thinking that the first stage of the race would be called off thanks to snow?
A post shared by Mark Donovan (@markdonovan__) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
12. Finally, Victor Campenaerts and his army of Victor Campernaertses wants you to know about his big chainring
A post shared by Victor Campenaerts (@campenaertsvictor) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
