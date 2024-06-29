Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room' not authorised within Tour de France premises

Organisers of the French Grand Tour say that the converted van shall not be authorised 'within any of the premises of the event' and will not gain accreditation to follow the race

Visma-Lease a Bike Control room
(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

The organisers of the Tour de France have said that a 'Control Room' vehicle, which was due to be used by Visma-Lease a Bike, will not be authorised "within any premises of the event".

The Control Room has been designed to act as a "central collection point of real-time data during the Tour de France", allowing the team to analyse all data "in one place" and "make the best tactical decisions, quickly and accurately".

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

Latest